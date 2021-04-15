Pokemon Go: Learn All You Need To Know About Leaf Storm In This Guide

Niantic has been releasing constant updates related to Pokemon GO such as new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raid battles to make this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Leaf Storm in Pokemon Go, a list of Pokemon with the Leaf Storm move and more.

The complete stat details of Leaf Storm in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Leaf Storm in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. These stats will give you a clear idea of whether you have to train your Pokemon with this new Leaf Storm Grass move. In Pokémon GO, Leaf Storm is a Charged Attack that was made available for its players from April 12, 2021. Leaf Storm is a Grass-type Main move in Pokémon GO that deals 130 damage and costs 100 energy. It is strong against Ground, Rock and Water Pokémon and weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass and Dragon Pokémon. In the next sections, we will look at the base stats of Leaf Storm, list of Pokemon with this new Grass move and more details.

Base stats of Leaf Storm

Move duration, 2500 MS.

Damage window, 1100/1250 MS.

Energy, 100.

Damage type, Grass.

Strong against. Ground, Rock, and Water.

Weak against. Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, and Dragon.

List of Pokemon with this move

Sunflora, 62.4dps.

Celebi, 62.4dps.

Ludicolo, 62.4dps.

Roserade, 62.4dps

Leavanny, 62.4dps.

General stats of Leaf Storm

Pokemon Go update

Image Source: Official Twitter of Niantic