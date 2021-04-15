Pokemon Go: Learn All You Need To Know About Leaf Storm In This Guide

Quick links:
Niantic has been releasing constant updates related to Pokemon GO such as new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raid battles to make this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Leaf Storm in Pokemon Go, a list of Pokemon with the Leaf Storm move and more.
In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Leaf Storm in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. These stats will give you a clear idea of whether you have to train your Pokemon with this new Leaf Storm Grass move. In Pokémon GO, Leaf Storm is a Charged Attack that was made available for its players from April 12, 2021. Leaf Storm is a Grass-type Main move in Pokémon GO that deals 130 damage and costs 100 energy. It is strong against Ground, Rock and Water Pokémon and weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass and Dragon Pokémon. In the next sections, we will look at the base stats of Leaf Storm, list of Pokemon with this new Grass move and more details.
Leaf Storm deals damage and lowers the user's Special Attack by two stages.
Leaf Storm's power changed from 140 to 130 in generation VI.
A storm of sharp leaves is whipped up. The attack's recoil sharply reduces the user's Sp.
The user whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The attack's recoil harshly reduces the user's Sp.
Inflicts damage on the target, even at a distance, but it also reduces the user's Special Attack by 2 levels.
It damages even a faraway Pokémon, but it also sharply lowers your Special Attack. (The stat change returns to normal when you go to the next floor or step on a particular place.
Prior to Generation VI, Leaf Storm was the only Grass-type Cute move.
In Pokémon Black and White, School Kid Ann has a Sandy Cloak Wormadam that knows Leaf Storm, despite it being a move that Sandy Cloak Wormadam cannot learn by any means; it is instead learned by Plant Cloak Wormadam.