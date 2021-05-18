Pokemon Go: Learn Alolan Rattata Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been introducing many Pokemon from the Alola region and Alolan Rattata is one among them. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more and spending a lot of money on the in-game events. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Alolan Rattata, Alolan Rattata best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Alolan Rattata

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stat details will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Alolan Rattata is a Dark & Normal type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 734. The Pokedex description of Alolan Rattata states that the Alolan Rattata is cautious in the extreme. Even while it is asleep, it constantly listens by moving its ears around. It is not picky about where it lives. It will make its nest anywhere. In the next section, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 103.

Defense, 70.

Stamina, 102.

The biological details of Alolan Rattata

Alolan Rattata is a small, quadrupedal rodent Pokémon. It has dark purple fur with a cream-colored face, paws, and underbelly. It has narrow eyes containing white sclera and pupil with red irises, rounded ears with cream-colored insides, and a single whisker on each cheek. Its long tail is tightly curled at the end. Its most notable feature is its large teeth. Like most rodents, its teeth grow continuously throughout its life and must be worn down by gnawing. A female Alolan Rattata will have shorter whiskers and lighter fur. Alolan Rattata can live wherever it can find food, which it searches for most of the day. Thanks to its sharp fangs, it is able to chew on nearly anything. When it is threatened, Alolan Rattata can deliver a powerful bite. Its large teeth are also useful when using its former signature moves, Hyper Fang and Super Fang. Alolan Rattata constantly keeps their ears up and will immediately scurry away from the slightest sound. Furret is the natural predator of Alolan Rattata. Its hardiness lets it live in many environments, although it mainly lives on plains and savannas. Because it reproduces so quickly, a pair of Alolan Rattata can quickly colonize an area.

Alolan Rattata best moveset

The best moveset for Alolan Rattata is Quick Attack and Hyper Fang when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Alolan Rattata weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug moves.

Alolan Rattata evolution

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER