Pokemon Go: Learn Finneon Best Moveset, Weaknesses, And Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has become a popular game in the augmented reality based category thanks to the continuous update from Niantic with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids. Because the game is getting updated on a regular basis, Pokemon Go keeps the players interested in it. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Finneon in Pokemon Go, Finneon best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Finneon in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Finneon. Read it carefully and note it down. These stats will help you to decide whether it’s really worth putting all your efforts into catching Finneon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Finneon is a Water type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 971. The Pokedex description of Finneon states that it lures in prey with its shining tail fins. It stays near the surface during the day and moves to the depths when night falls. In the next sections, we will have a look at the base stats, max CP, and the biological details of Finneon in Pokemon go.

Base stats

Attack, 96.

Defense, 116.

Stamina, 135.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 416.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 55.

Level 30, Max wild. 833.

Level 40, 971.

The biological details of Finneon in Pokemon Go

Finneon is a small fishlike Pokémon with an ellipsoid body. The bottom half of its body is light-blue while the top half is black. A purple stripe runs across the horizontal length of Finneon. This stripe can store sunlight, which allows Finneon to shine vividly at night. It has small blue pectoral fins, two black oval-shaped dorsal fins, and purple eyes. The most notable feature of Finneon is the pair of caudal fins that resemble a pair of blue butterfly wings with purple spots. Because of its wing-like fins, it is known as the Beautifly of the Sea. The bottom lobes of a female Finneon's tail fin are bigger than a male's. It lives in bodies of water, and it travels in schools, sometimes with Lumineon. Wingull is a natural predator of Finneon.

Finneon best moveset

The best moveset for Finneon is Water Gun and Ice Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Finneon weaknesses

The weaknesses of Finneon are Grass and Electric moves.

Finneon evolution

Finneon eventually evolves into Lumineon.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic