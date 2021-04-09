Pokemon Go: Learn Jellicent Best Moveset, Weaknesses, And Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has become a dominant force in the augmented reality based gaming sector. Thanks to the consistent update to the game by Niantic with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids, players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Jellicent in Pokemon Go, Jellicent best moveset, weaknesses, it’s evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Jellicent in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Jellicent. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Jellicent is a Water and Ghost type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2338. The Poke description of Jellicent states that fishermen are terrified of Jellicent. It's rumored to drag them into the sea and steal their lives away. In the next sections, we will look at the base stats, max CP, and the biological details of Jellicent in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 159.

Defense, 178.

Stamina, 225.

Max CP

The biological details of Jellicent in Pokemon Go

Jellicent is a large jellyfish-like Pokémon whose appearance varies based on gender. Both genders have five tentacles, two of which are long with petal-shaped ends. The remaining three are short and tapered. A male is blue with a short, white crown, and a white, mustache-like collar. Its eyes are red with blue sclerae, and there is one eyelash over each eye. Its long tentacles have white edges, while its short tentacles have white spots. A female is pink with a tall, white crown and a puffy, white collar. Its eyes are blue with red sclerae and surrounded by two eyelashes. Its mouth is red and heart-shaped. The long tentacles have white edges like the male, but the short ones have white frills. Jellicent can absorb seawater and project it from its head, which lets it move forward in the sea. Jellicent's body composition is similar to seawater. Schools of Jellicent are known to gather for prey during a full moon. Any fancy cruise ships, tankers, or crew that wander into the oceans where it dwells are never found again, and it is rumored that it drags these ships or tankers into the sea and preys on its passengers. It can create lairs from sunken ships. It is known to feed on life energy, where the more it drains, the bigger its crown gets. Jellicent are highly feared by fishers.

Jellicent best moveset

The best moveset for Jellicent is Hex & Shadow Ball when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Jellicent weaknesses

The weaknesses of Jellicent are Grass, Dark, Ghost, and Electric moves.

Jellicent evolution

Jellicent eventually evolves from Frillish.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic