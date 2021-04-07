Pokemon Go: Learn Lopunny Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been ruling the augmented reality based gaming category ever since its debut back in 2016. Thanks to the continuous update to the game with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids, the players are able to come back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Lopunny in Pokemon Go, Lopunny best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Lopunny in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Lopunny in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note it down. These stats will give you a clear overview of whether its worth putting all your efforts in catching Lopunny and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Lopunny is a Normal and Fighting type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 3745. The Poke description of Lopunny states that it's notably wary and has a dislike for fighting, but at the same time, it can deliver powerful kicks with its lithe legs. In the next sections, we will look at the base stats, max CP, and the biological details of Lopunny in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 282.

Defense, 214.

Stamina, 163.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 1605.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 2140.

Level 30, Max wild, 3210.

Level 40, 3745.

The biological details of Lopunny in Pokemon Go

Lopunny is a bipedal, rabbit-like Pokémon with a dark brown fur and a short, round tail. It has pink eyes with black markings on the inner edge, long tufts of cream-colored fur above its eyes, and a small, pink nose. Its long ears, which bend shortly above its head, end in fluffy, cream-colored fur. Lopunny is very proud of these ears and never fails to groom them. If the ears are roughly handled, Lopunny will kick in retaliation. Its head, body, and hips are covered in dark brown fur, while its wrists and lower legs are covered in fluffy, cream-colored fur similar to its ears. As Mega Lopunny, its personality drastically changes, becoming extremely aggressive with wild fighting instincts. In order to become more capable of fighting, it sheds the fur on its neck, upper torso, fingers, and legs, forming black patterns on the legs that resembles ripped pantyhose. The tufts of fur above its eyes combine to form a single butterfly-shaped crest. The cream fur on its wrists and ankles becomes more round instead of fluffy, but the rest of its lower leg fur is replaced by the "pantyhose." Its ear fur now only covers two segments of each ear in fluffy bands.

It sheds its fur twice a year and has a soft, fluffy coat in winter. When the hot seasons end, the coat is replaced with one filled with plenty of insulating air for the cold weather. This fur can be used to make warm mufflers and hats. Lopunny is a timid Pokémon that will cloak its body with its ears or spring away when it senses danger, though is capable of unleashing superdestructive kicks with its lithe legs. Because of this, Lopunny is constantly monitoring the surrounding area.

Lopunny best moveset

The best moveset for Lopunny is Pound and Hyper Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Lopunny weaknesses

The weaknesses of Lopunny are Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic moves.

Lopunny evolution

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic