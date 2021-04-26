Pokemon Go: Learn Ninetales Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go is a powerful and popular game that has a huge fan following in the gaming community. The consistent updates with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids from Niantic have been keeping the players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Ninetales in Pokemon Go, Ninetales best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Ninetales in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Ninetales in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it's worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Ninetales is a Fire type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2,279. The Poke description of Ninetales states that Ninetales casts a sinister light from its bright red eyes to gain total control over its foe's mind. This Pokémon is said to live for a thousand years. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Ninetales in Pokemon Go

Base stats

Attack, 169.

Defense, 190.

Stamina, 177.

The Biological details of Ninetales

Ninetales is a fox-like, quadrupedal Pokémon covered in thick, luxurious golden-white fur. It has a small mane of thicker fur around its neck and a long, fluffy crest atop its head. It has slender legs with three-toed paws and nine, long tails with pale orange tips. It has red eyes, pointed ears, and a triangular black nose. While intelligent enough to easily understand human speech, Ninetales is a very vengeful Pokémon that has been known to curse those who mistreat it. It can live for 1,000 years due to the energy within its nine tails, each of which is said to have a different mystical power. Flames spewed from its mouth can hypnotize an opponent and its gleaming red eyes that are said to give it the ability to control minds. Being the result of evolution via Evolution stone, Ninetales is rarely found in the wild, though they can be found in grasslands.

Ninetales best moveset

The best moveset for Ninetales is Fire Spin and Weather Ball when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Ninetales weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water moves.

Ninetales evolution

Ninetales eventually evolves from Vulpix.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic