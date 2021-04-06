Pokemon Go: Learn Skrelp Best Moveset, Weaknesses, And Evolution Details In This Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely revolutionised the augmented reality-based gaming sector. Many fans consider it to be the most powerful and popular game in this category. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Skrelp in Pokemon Go, Skrelp best moveset, weaknesses, evolution details and more.

The complete stat details of Skrelp in Pokemon Go

Skrelp is a Poison and Water type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 1063. The Pokedex description of Skrelp states that it is camouflaged as rotten kelp. It sprays liquid poison on prey that approaches unawares and then finishes it off. In the upcoming sections, we will look at the base stats, max CP and the biological details of Skrelp in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 109.

Defense, 109.

Stamina, 137.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 455.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 607.

Level 30, Max wild. 911.

Level 40, 1063.

Max CP with weather boost

The biological details of Skrelp in Pokemon Go

Skrelp is a brown aquatic Pokémon that resembles a common sea dragon. It has a purple face and neck, red eyes rimmed with black, a tubular, upturned snout, a leaf-like pectoral fin on either side of its head, and a large, roundish lump on top of its head. A light blue, round growth is attached to the back of its head by a thin brown stem. Its back has a slight hunch with a blunt spike. On either side of its body is a rounded, light bluefin and it has a striated, purple belly. Its tail is composed of three leaf-like fins. Skrelp is a poor swimmer, so it camouflages itself as seaweed to hide from enemies while storing power for evolution. Skrelp rides the seaweed as a form of travelling the ocean. It also uses this technique to hide from prey, which it sprays with liquid poison when it's approached. However, its main source of food is rotten seaweed. Skrelp is known to coexist well with Dhelmise.

Skrelp best moveset

The best moveset for Skrelp is Acid & Sludge Bomb when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Skrelp weaknesses

The weaknesses of Skrelp are Ground, Psychic, and Electric moves.

Skrelp evolution

Skrelp eventually evolves into Dragalge.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic