Pokemon Go: Learn The Complete Stat Details Of Rhydon In This Guide

Quick links:
In 2016, Pokemon Go was launched as an augmented reality based game. Since then, the publisher of the game, Niantic, has been including various events, Pokemon, and research tasks to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Rhydon, the complete stat details of Rhydon, Rhydon best moveset and more.
Rhydon is a Ground/Rock-type Pokémon. You’ll be able to find Rhydon from the Kanto region and it is a Gen 1 Pokemon. It’s Pokedex description says that Rhydon's horn can crush even uncut diamonds. One sweeping blow of its tail can topple a building. This Pokémon's hide is extremely tough. Even direct cannon hits don't leave a scratch. Rhydon is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water type moves. It is boosted by Sunny and Partly Cloudy weather. This Pokemon was actually released with the game launch on July 6th, 2016. Hence, it is one of the oldest Pokemon in the game. It has a max CP of 3594. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete stat details of Rhydon in Pokemon Go.
We’ll give you the complete details regarding the stats of Rhydon in the following sections. Learn and note these stats down. Because, it’ll help you to utilize this Pokemon in an effective way during a much needed game scenario. Let us give you the complete list.
Following combat power values are very important when it comes to Rhydon. Also, if you are looking for a perfect raid, hatch, or a wild encounter with Rhydon, then these combat power values are very important. Let us give you a detailed list.
Generation, Generation 1.
Category, Non-Legendary.