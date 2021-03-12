Pokemon Go: Learn The Complete Stat Details Of Rhydon In This Guide

In 2016, Pokemon Go was launched as an augmented reality based game. Since then, the publisher of the game, Niantic, has been including various events, Pokemon, and research tasks to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Rhydon, the complete stat details of Rhydon, Rhydon best moveset and more.

Rhydon is a Ground/Rock-type Pokémon. You’ll be able to find Rhydon from the Kanto region and it is a Gen 1 Pokemon. It’s Pokedex description says that Rhydon's horn can crush even uncut diamonds. One sweeping blow of its tail can topple a building. This Pokémon's hide is extremely tough. Even direct cannon hits don't leave a scratch. Rhydon is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water type moves. It is boosted by Sunny and Partly Cloudy weather. This Pokemon was actually released with the game launch on July 6th, 2016. Hence, it is one of the oldest Pokemon in the game. It has a max CP of 3594. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete stat details of Rhydon in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Rhydon in Pokemon Go

We’ll give you the complete details regarding the stats of Rhydon in the following sections. Learn and note these stats down. Because, it’ll help you to utilize this Pokemon in an effective way during a much needed game scenario. Let us give you the complete list.

Max CP, defense, attack, and stamina

Max CP, 3594.

Attack, 222.

Defense, 171.

Stamina, 233.

Useful combat power values

Following combat power values are very important when it comes to Rhydon. Also, if you are looking for a perfect raid, hatch, or a wild encounter with Rhydon, then these combat power values are very important. Let us give you a detailed list.

Level 15: Research encounters. Min 1302, max 1362.

Level 20: Egg hatch and Raid catch. Min 1736, max 1816.

Level 25: Raid catch with weather boost. Min 2170, max 2270.

Level 30: Wild encounter. Min 2372, max 2725.

Level 35: Wild encounter with weather boost. Min 2510, max 2952.

Raid Boss CPs

Tier 1, 7917.

Tier 2, 13713.

Tier 3, 19393.

Tier 4, 30663.

Tier 5, 39586.

Tier 5+, 48483.

Additional stats of Rhydon

Generation, Generation 1.

Category, Non-Legendary.

Base Flee Rate, 6 percent.

Buddy Distance, 3 km.

Pokédex Height, 1.9 m.

Pokédex Weight, 120.0 kg.

Bonus candy on capture, 2.

Bonus Stardust on capture, 200.

Can be put in a gym? Yes.

Can be transfered? Yes.

Stardust cost for Second Charge move, 50000.

Candy cost for Second Charge move, 50.

Rhydon best moveset

Rhydon evolution