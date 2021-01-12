Pokemon Go Litleo: How To Catch Pokemon Go Litleo? How To Evolve It Into A Pyroar?

The augmented reality-based game Pokemon Go has released a new type of Pokemon called Litleo. It is part of the Kalos Celebration Event main series and Niantic has done a fabulous job of designing it. In this post, we are going to learn about Litleo, how to catch Litleo in Pokemon Go and more.

First of all, let us get a basic understanding of Litleo. It is a fire and normal type Pokemon that is from the Kalos region. It is introduced into the world of Pokemon with generation 6 capabilities. You can encounter Litleo either male or female. It is very powerful in terms of range and strength as well.

Litleo is referred to as the lion cub Pokemon and the tougher the opponent it faces, the stronger it gets and more power flows through its body. When it evolves into Pyroar, it changes itself as a royal Pokemon. Basically, the design of Litleo is inspired from the real world lions that are seen in Pyroar evolution. While there is no visual difference in both male and female in Litleo, you can see literal and visible gender difference when it comes to Pyroar. Although Litleo resembles power, it makes very few appearance in the entire game.

How to catch Litleo in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, many players don’t put in the time or the effort to catch the Shiny Pokemon elements. This is because they feel that these Pokemons aren’t their regular counterparts. But the thing you need to note here is that when you ignore them, you are literally stopping yourself from exploring the game to its fullest. In the coming sections, we’ll look at how to catch Litleo in Pokemon go and evolve it into a Pyroar.

The chances of you catching a Litleo is pretty low compared to other Pokemon, but it’s still worth it to catch one. You’ll be able to find Litleo in the wild. They can also be found during the raids and the research activities. You’ll find them as 2KM eggs. And now, let’s look at how to evolve the Litleo and turn it into Pyroar. It is a pretty simple task than you think. When you successfully evolve a Litleo into Pyroar, you can actually make it as male or a female version.

To start the evolving process, grab 50 candies and feed it to your Litleo. When you do this, you’ll get a male or a female version of Pyroar. If you do this task successfully, you’ll actually complete the particular section of the game!

Pokemon Go update

We have given you a clear overview on Pokemon Go Litleo, how to catch Litleo in Pokemon Go, and how to evolve it into a Pyroar. This section of the game is pretty easy to complete. If you are starting to play this game, then you can start small and go from there. That way, you’ll be able to understand the game a lot better.