Pokemon Go Lucario: How To Get Lucario In Pokemon Go? Know All Details

Pokemon Go has many Pokemon that can either be found in the wild or can only be obtained by hatching an egg. Lucario is never seen in the wild so obtaining it is only possible by getting Riolu from an egg and using rare candies to evolve it into Lucario. Here, you will know how to get Lucario in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Lucario

Lucario doesn't spawn in the wild so it means that players can obtain it only by hatching an egg. A fully evolved Lucario doesn't directly come from an egg. It is required to get 2km, 7km and 10km eggs from PokeStops, or receive Gift Eggs, and just wait to see if one of your eggs hatch Riolu, Lucario's pre-evolution form.

Hatching a Riolu from an egg is also extremely rare, with the hatch rate being just 0.7% from 7km and 10km eggs. This will take up a lot of eggs and incubators. The highest of hatching Riolu is by using Adventure Sync 50-km reward Eggs. This is because only a few species of Pokemon hatch from these, so there is a good chance for Riolu to be one of them.

Pokemon Go Update

