Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Event: Debut Of The Life Pokemon, Xerneas And More

Pokemon Go has been dubbed as one of the most innovative handheld games out there. This game has created a simulated world that ties up with the real world and the players can use their phones to catch Pokemon spread across the world. Pokemon Go has also developed a lot since its release, bringing quests, missions, events, battling, new pokemon and a lot more. Players want to learn more about the upcoming Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event.

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event

The Luminous Legends X event is here and it will see the debut of Xerneas, the Life Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Some new dragon and fairy-type Pokemon will be added to this event too such as, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Gloomy. This event will be receiving a new item called the Rainy Lure Module, which will help evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. This Luminous Legends X event will start on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and continue till Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Check out the features for the Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event below:

A legend will soon illuminate our world: Xerneas, the Life Pokémon!



The Luminous Legends X event is coming soon! ðŸ§šðŸ‰ During the event, some Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! https://t.co/Wp5CPzlQot pic.twitter.com/Tpu1GCwiXM — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 26, 2021

Xerneas will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids! This Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region has horns on its head that shine in seven different colors, and legends say it’s known to share everlasting life.

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside other Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, like Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and more. If you’re extremely lucky, you might find a Goomy in the wild!

Rainy Lure Modules are coming to Pokémon GO! This Lure Module will attract certain Pokémon that like rain, such as Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon. When you’re near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (the Evolution of Goomy) into Goodra. You can also evolve Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy.

Complete event-exclusive Timed Research to encounter Fairy-type Pokémon, including Spritzee and Swirlix, as well as receive a Rainy Lure Module and other rewards.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee.

Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Alolan Exeggutor, Xerneas, and more will be appearing in raids!

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, including Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta!

Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn certain attacks during this event! Evolve a Dragonair or use a Charged TM on a Dragonite to teach it Draco Meteor, and evolve a Shelgon or use a Charged TM on a Salamence to teach it Outrage.

Special Bonuses

A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event.

Pancham will make its Pokémon GO debut, appearing in raids for the rest of the event.

If the player is lucky, they might find a Shiny Galarian Ponyta! Shiny Galarian Ponyta will continue to be available after the event.

The next event is going to be the Luminous Legends Y event. The X event saw the arrival of the Life Pokemon, Xerneas, the Y event will see the debut of its counterpart, the Destruction Pokemon, Yvetlal. Players should wait patiently for information on Pokemon Go Yvetlal.

Promo Image Source: SerebiiNet Twitter