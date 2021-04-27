Pokemon Go Luminous Legends Event: Debut Of The Life Pokemon, Xerneas And More

Pokemon Go has been dubbed as one of the most innovative handheld games out there. This game has created a simulated world that ties up with the real world and the players can use their phones to catch Pokemon spread across the world. Pokemon Go has also developed a lot since its release, bringing quests, missions, events, battling, new pokemon and a lot more. Players want to learn more about the upcoming Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event.
Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event
The Luminous Legends X event is here and it will see the debut of Xerneas, the Life Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Some new dragon and fairy-type Pokemon will be added to this event too such as, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Gloomy. This event will be receiving a new item called the Rainy Lure Module, which will help evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. This Luminous Legends X event will start on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and continue till Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Check out the features for the Pokemon Go Luminous Legends event below:
- Xerneas will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids! This Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region has horns on its head that shine in seven different colors, and legends say it’s known to share everlasting life.
- Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside other Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, like Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and more. If you’re extremely lucky, you might find a Goomy in the wild!
- Rainy Lure Modules are coming to Pokémon GO! This Lure Module will attract certain Pokémon that like rain, such as Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon. When you’re near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (the Evolution of Goomy) into Goodra. You can also evolve Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy.
- Complete event-exclusive Timed Research to encounter Fairy-type Pokémon, including Spritzee and Swirlix, as well as receive a Rainy Lure Module and other rewards.
- The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee.
- Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Alolan Exeggutor, Xerneas, and more will be appearing in raids!
- Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, including Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix.
- Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta!
- Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn certain attacks during this event! Evolve a Dragonair or use a Charged TM on a Dragonite to teach it Draco Meteor, and evolve a Shelgon or use a Charged TM on a Salamence to teach it Outrage.
Special Bonuses
- A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event.
- Pancham will make its Pokémon GO debut, appearing in raids for the rest of the event.
- If the player is lucky, they might find a Shiny Galarian Ponyta! Shiny Galarian Ponyta will continue to be available after the event.
The next event is going to be the Luminous Legends Y event. The X event saw the arrival of the Life Pokemon, Xerneas, the Y event will see the debut of its counterpart, the Destruction Pokemon, Yvetlal. Players should wait patiently for information on Pokemon Go Yvetlal.
Promo Image Source: SerebiiNet Twitter