Pokemon Go Magmar: How To Catch Magmar In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. There are many other activities players can take part in the game which include, research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. The game has created a need for the players to learn about new pokemon, their characteristics, and how to catch them in the game. All this information helps the players excel in Pokemon Go. The question, 'how to catch Magmar in Pokemon Go?’, has many players puzzled.

How to catch Magmar in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Magmar in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Magmar for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Magmar Stats

Magamar is a part of the 1st generation of Pokemon that are commonly found in the Kanto region. This Pokemon is very well known and is most popular for its iconic battle against Ash’s Charizard in the original Pokemon anime series. Magmar evolves from Magby and Magmar evolution is Magmortar. It costs 100 candy and 1 Sinnoh Stone to perform the Magmar evolution.

Magmar is a very strong Pokemon, it is known to put its opponents in a scare by heating up the surrounding area of the battle. This Pokemon can also blow out intensely hot flames from his body. Magmar is a great addition to the player’s Pokemon Go collection. This pokemon will also turn out to be a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal. To extract the best out of this Pokemon, players should check out Magmar's best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check them out below:

Pokémon GO Magmar is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2706, 206 attack, 154 defense, and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Magmar is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves. Magmar is boosted by Sunny weather. Magmar's best moves are Karate Chop and Flamethrower (13.18 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website