Pokemon Go Mankey: How To Catch Fighting Pokemon Mankey In Game?

Mankey is a Fighting-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 148, a defence of 82, stamina of 120 and a max CP of 1317 in Pokemon Go. The first time this Pokemon was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. It is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. So how to catch Mankey in Pokemon Go? Follow this guide to find and catch it successfully in the game.

Mankey spawn rates are higher near stadiums, sports arenas, and big gyms, according to Pokémon GO players. These types of Pokemon can decide their natural environment and where we can capture them. Mankey is a form of FIGHTING pokemon. Mankey and other fighting-type Pokemon can be found in sports fields, parking lots, arenas, and gyms. After you have found one, choose Pokemon with a CP equal to or higher than the Mankey you're fighting. If you have a large enough CP advantage, the next steps in combat will be less necessary. Mankey can have up to 1002 CP at a time.

Mankey Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 148

It has a base defence of 82

It has base stamina of 120

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 499

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 665

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 998

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,164

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 832

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,081

Max HP at Level 40 is 106

It reaches a height of 0.5m

It reaches a weight of 28kg

The base capture rate is 50%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Image Source: Nintendo