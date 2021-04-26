Pokemon Go Maractus' Best Moveset: What Are The Strongest Moves Of This Grass Pokemon?

Maractus is a Grass-type Pokemon and its weakness is against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Poison Jab & Solar Beam and the Pokedex tell that the habitat of this Pokemon is the Arid regions. They have a tendency to move in a specific manner due to which they create a sound that is similar to maracas. Continue reading the article to know some of the best moves of this Pokemon.

Pokemon go Maractus Best Moveset

Maractus is one of the Grass-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 201, defence of 130, stamina of 181 and a max CP of 2571 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. Maractus evolution doesn't exist as of now. This Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Maractus's best moves are Poison Jab and Solar Beam (12.06 DPS).

Poison Jab + Solar Beam - DPS => 12.06

Poison Jab + Petal Blizzard - DPS => 10.54

Bullet Seed + Solar Beam - DPS => 10.16

Bullet Seed + Petal Blizzard - DPS => 9.87

Poison Jab + Aerial Ace - DPS => 9.85

Bullet Seed + Aerial Ace - DPS => 9.09

Maractus Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 201

It has a base defence of 130

It has base stamina of 181

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 974

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,299

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,949

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,274

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,624

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,111

Max HP at Level 40 is 154

It reaches a height of 1m

It reaches a weight of 28kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

Required Buddy walk distance is 1 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 25

