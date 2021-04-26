Pokemon Go Maractus' Best Moveset: What Are The Strongest Moves Of This Grass Pokemon?

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Maractus is a Grass-type Pokemon and its weakness is against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Poison Jab & Solar Beam and the Pokedex tell that the habitat of this Pokemon is the Arid regions. They have a tendency to move in a specific manner due to which they create a sound that is similar to maracas. Continue reading the article to know some of the best moves of this Pokemon.
Maractus is one of the Grass-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 201, defence of 130, stamina of 181 and a max CP of 2571 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. Maractus evolution doesn't exist as of now. This Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Maractus's best moves are Poison Jab and Solar Beam (12.06 DPS).