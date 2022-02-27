Pokemon Go March 2022 Event: All We Know About The Upcoming Community Day Events

Pokemon Go Community Days are held to celebrate a Pokemon in the game. While the Community Days are held every once in a while, Pokemon Go Live informs the players well in time to prepare for the Pokemon being featured, its special moves and other bonuses that are valid on the day. This time around, the Pokemon Go Community Day will be held in March and the dates have already been released by the developers.

However, the features of Pokemon that will appear at an increased spawn rate during the Community Day event is not disclosed yet. To recall, the last Community Day was celebrated by Pokemon Go players on February 12, 2022. The event featured Hoppip and players who evolved Skiploon (Hoppip's evolution) got a Jumpluff that knew Acrobatics as the charged attack. Given below is the information about the upcoming Community Day event.

Pokemon Go Community Day March 2022

Pokemon Go Team has already shared the dates of the upcoming Community Day events in the game. For instance, the upcoming Community Day will be held in the game on March 13, 2022. Thereafter, other Community Day events will be held on April 23, 2022, and May 21, 2022. However, the Pokemon Go team has not shared any details about the featured Pokemon during the Community Days and other details including research tasks, the availability of moves, etc.

It is important to note that Community Day Pokemons are usually hard to find and hence during Community Day, the game increases its spawn rate. According to Futuregamereleases.com, the Pokemons that might be featured during the March Community Day can be one of the following: Alomomola, Axew, Azurill, Chespin, Deino, Froakie, Goomy, Litwick, Pidove, Sandile, Slugma, Taillow, Timburr, Togepi, Wailmer. Since February is about to end, details about the Pokemon Go March 2022 events may be announced soon.

Out of these Pokemons, rumours about Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie being the featured Pokemon are strongest, as they are published by multiple publications. According to Dexerto.com, Niantic likes to feature started and non-started Pokemons in the Community Day events. Additionally, the upcoming community days are expected to feature Pokemons from the Kalos region. However, players should keep in mind that these are speculations and Pokemon Go has not accounted for the March Community Day details yet. Stay tuned for more gaming news.