Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro: Check Out This Mega Raid Guide For Mega Slowbro

Slowbro is one of the Water & Psychic-type Pokémon whose evolution comes from Slowpoke. It is weak against Ghost, Dark, Electric, Grass, and Bug moves, its strongest moveset is Confusion & Psychic along with having a max CP of 2,545. The Pokedex tells that a Shellder is securely stuck to Slowbro's tail with a bite. As a result, the tail can no longer be used for fishing. Slowbro reluctantly swims and catches prey as a result. Continue reading the article for a Mega Slowbro raid guide.

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro

It is not possible to catch a mega evolved Slowbro from the raid. In fact, every mega raid boss is going to be catchable in its base form; that is why the range of CP is going to be for a regular Slowbro. During no weather boost, a regular slowbro can be obtained with 1382- 1454CP stats at level 20. During Rainy or Windy weather boost it can be obtained with 1728- 1817 CP stats at level 25. Because this is a Mega Raid, the fight will be far more difficult than usual raids. So, if you're going up against the Mega Slowbro, it's best to have at least 5 players. The following are some of the finest Mega Slowbro counters:

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Manectric with Snarl and Wild Charge

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Origin Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Pokemon Go Update - Special Raid Weekend

In the latest Pokemon Go update, players will be able to earn bonus candy and also the candy XL along with finding more raids. It starts from Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and will run till Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Here are the bonuses that will be awarded during this special raid weekend:

Players will be able to earn double the Candy for catching Pokemon

Trainers with a level of 40 or higher will have a threefold chance of obtaining Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Raids, including five-star raids and Mega Raids, will be more common.

Regirock, Regice, and Registeel are scheduled to appear in raids until Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

With the release of Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolution was introduced to the Pokemon franchise. Only a small number of Pokemon received Mega Evolutions in the sixth generation. Mega Evolutions were given to fan favourites including Mewtwo, Lucario, Blaziken, and Gardevoir. At the Pokemon's final stage, this temporary metamorphosis activates their actual power.

