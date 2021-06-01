Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Mienfoo Best Moveset: What Are Strongest Move Combinations Of Mienfoo?

Mienfoo is a Fighting type Pokemon that has stats of 160 attack, a defence of 98, a stamina of 128 and a max CP of 1570 in Pokemon GO.

Mienfoo is one of the Fighting-type Pokemon who is known to be weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. The strongest moveset that this Pokemon possesses is Low Kick & Focus Blast. Along with having a decent Max CP of 1,389, it evolves into Mienshao which increases its Max CP to 3064. The Pokedex tells that they isolate themselves in the mountains and focus on their training. The shape of their kicks and chops varies depending on the pack.. Continue reading to know more about this fighting-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Mienfoo Best Moveset

Mienfoo is a Fighting type Pokemon that has stats of 160 attack, a defence of 98, a stamina of 128 and a max CP of 1570 in Pokemon GO. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Mienfoo is weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic type moves and its moves get boosted by Cloudy weather. The best moves of Mienfoo are Low Kick and Focus Blast which a DPS of 9.76. Mienfoo evolution transforms it into Mienshao and it costs a total of 50 candies. Below mentioned are some more strong movesets of this Pokemon:

  • Pound + Focus Blast - DPS => 9.76
  • Low Kick + Focus Blast - DPS => 9.76
  • Pound + Brick Break - DPS => 9.40
  • Low Kick + Brick Break - DPS => 9.40
  • Pound + Low Sweep - DPS => 8.76
  • Low Kick + Low Sweep - DPS => 8.76

Mienfoo Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 160
  • It has a base defence of 98
  • It has base stamina of 128
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 5 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 595
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 783
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,190
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 1,389
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 992
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,290
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 113
  • It reaches a height of 0.9m
  • It reaches a weight of 20kg
  • The base capture rate is 30%
  • The base flee rate is 10%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

