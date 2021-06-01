Pokemon Go Mienfoo Best Moveset: What Are Strongest Move Combinations Of Mienfoo?

Quick links:
IMAGE: Nintendo
Mienfoo is one of the Fighting-type Pokemon who is known to be weak against Fairy, Flying and Psychic moves. The strongest moveset that this Pokemon possesses is Low Kick & Focus Blast. Along with having a decent Max CP of 1,389, it evolves into Mienshao which increases its Max CP to 3064. The Pokedex tells that they isolate themselves in the mountains and focus on their training. The shape of their kicks and chops varies depending on the pack.. Continue reading to know more about this fighting-type Pokemon.
