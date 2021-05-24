Pokemon Go Milotic: Find Out How To Get Milotic In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is a game where players are in a constant competition. To get ahead in this competition the players need to find and catch new Pokemon and evolve them into their final stages. Additionally, the players need to learn the stats of the Pokemon in their arsenal, such as best moveset, weakness and more, to get the best out of these Pokemon during battles. Many players have been wondering how to get Milotic in Pokemon Go?

How to get Milotic in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to catch a Milotic in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Milotic for their assortment. Players can also try catching a Feebas from the wild and evolving it to get their hands on a Milotic in Pokemon Go. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Milotic Stats

Milotic is part of the third generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon has the appearance of a majestic sea snake with a colorful tail. It has a beige body with red hair, red eyes, and red antlers, its tail looks like a fin and is an amalgam of colors including blue, black, and red. Check out the Pokedex description for Milotic below:

Milotic is said to be the most beautiful of all the Pokémon. It has the power to becalm such emotions as anger and hostility to quell bitter feuding.

Apart from being one of the most beautiful Pokemon, this Pokemon is also exceptionally strong. Players should try and get their hands on a Pokemon Go Milotic for their assortment at the earliest. This Pokemon will also prove to be one of the strongest Pokemon in the player’s battling arsenal. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should get well versed with Milotic best moveset, Milotic weakness, and other stats. Here are the Pokemon Go Milotic stats:

Pokémon GO Milotic is a Water type Pokemon with a max CP of 3398, 192 attack, 219 defense and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Milotic weakness is Electric and Grass type moves. Milotic is boosted by Rain weather. Milotic best moveset is Waterfall and Surf (12.40 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE