Pokemon Go Moltres Best Moveset: What Are The Best Move Combos For This Legendary Pokemon?

Moltres is a legendary Fire & Flying Pokemon whose strongest moveset is Fire Spin & Sky Attack and along with that, it has a Max CP of 3,465. The Pokedex tells that Moltres is a Legendary Pokémon capable of controlling fire. If this Pokémon is hurt, it is reported to burn and heal itself by dipping its body in molten magma from a volcano. Continue reading the article to know how to get Moltres.

Pokemon Go Moltres Best Moveset

Moltres is a legendary Fire and Flying-type Pokemon who was first introduced in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. It has battle stats of 251 attack, defence of 181, stamina of 207, and a max CP of 3917 in Pokemon Go. Moltres is weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves and its attacks are boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Moltres's best moves are Fire Spin and Sky Attack (18.65 DPS) and below mentioned are some more strong movesets from this Pokemon:

Fire Spin + Sky Attack - DPS => 18.65

Wing Attack + Sky Attack - DPS => 18.56

Fire Spin + Overheat - DPS => 17.61

Wing Attack + Overheat - DPS => 17.37

Fire Spin + Fire Blast - DPS => 16.36

Wing Attack + Fire Blast - DPS => 15.67

Fire Spin + Heat Wave - DPS => 14.74

Wing Attack + Heat Wave - DPS => 13.35

Fire Spin + Ancient Power - DPS => 12.54

Wing Attack + Ancient Power - DPS => 12.21

Moltres Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 251

It has a base defence of 181

It has base stamina of 207

The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary

It is a Generation 1 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,485

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,980

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,970

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,465

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,475

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3,218

Max HP at Level 40 is 175

It reaches a height of 2m

It reaches a weight of 60 kg

The base capture rate is 3%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 100

IMAGE: Nintendo