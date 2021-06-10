Pokemon Go Moltres Best Moveset: What Are The Best Move Combos For This Legendary Pokemon?

Moltres is a legendary Fire & Flying Pokemon whose strongest moveset is Fire Spin & Sky Attack and along with that, it has a Max CP of 3,465. The Pokedex tells that Moltres is a Legendary Pokémon capable of controlling fire. If this Pokémon is hurt, it is reported to burn and heal itself by dipping its body in molten magma from a volcano. Continue reading the article to know how to get Moltres.
Pokemon Go Moltres Best Moveset
Moltres is a legendary Fire and Flying-type Pokemon who was first introduced in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. It has battle stats of 251 attack, defence of 181, stamina of 207, and a max CP of 3917 in Pokemon Go. Moltres is weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves and its attacks are boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Moltres's best moves are Fire Spin and Sky Attack (18.65 DPS) and below mentioned are some more strong movesets from this Pokemon:
- Fire Spin + Sky Attack - DPS => 18.65
- Wing Attack + Sky Attack - DPS => 18.56
- Fire Spin + Overheat - DPS => 17.61
- Wing Attack + Overheat - DPS => 17.37
- Fire Spin + Fire Blast - DPS => 16.36
- Wing Attack + Fire Blast - DPS => 15.67
- Fire Spin + Heat Wave - DPS => 14.74
- Wing Attack + Heat Wave - DPS => 13.35
- Fire Spin + Ancient Power - DPS => 12.54
- Wing Attack + Ancient Power - DPS => 12.21
Moltres Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 251
- It has a base defence of 181
- It has base stamina of 207
- The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary
- It is a Generation 1 Pokemon
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,485
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,980
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,970
- Max CP at Level 40 is 3,465
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,475
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 3,218
- Max HP at Level 40 is 175
- It reaches a height of 2m
- It reaches a weight of 60 kg
- The base capture rate is 3%
- The base flee rate is 10%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 100
IMAGE: Nintendo