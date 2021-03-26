Pokemon Go Murkrow: How To Find And Catch Murkrow In Pokemon Go?

In Pokemon Go, one of the Pokemon that you will require to complete the Johto Collection challenge event is Murkrow. In the Pokedex entry, it is said that Murkrow was reviled and despised as the supposed bringer of bad luck. Anything that sparkles or glitters piques this Pokémon's attention. So how to find and catch this Pokemon? Continue reading the article to know about the location, weakness and other ways to get Murkrow into your collection.

How to Find Murkrow in Pokemon Go?

Murkrow is one of the Dark and Flying-type Pokemon whose stats are: 175 attack, a defence of 87, stamina of 155 and a max CP of 1766 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 2 of the Johto region. Murkrow is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Windy weather. The best moves of Murkrow are Feint Attack and Foul Play (11.56 DPS).

Murkrow is very likely to be encountered by players when playing the game in the wild. If you're having trouble getting it to spawn, the only thing you can do is use an Incense. For 1 hour, this item will increase the spawn rate of all Pokemon. Murkrow is very likely to appear in the wild when playing the game. However, if you're having trouble getting it to spawn, using an Incense is the best option. For 1 hour, this item increases the spawn rate of all Pokemon. Other than that, nothing special is needed to be done in the game to spot a Murkrow.

Pokemon Go Update

Date, Time, and Region Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India

Features Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did Examples are: Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon.

Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards. Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos. Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass Encounter with Alolan Muk

Check the in-game shop for two event boxes. A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries A free box containing three Incense



Image Source: Nintendo