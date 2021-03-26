Pokemon Go Murkrow: Learn Murkrow Best Moveset, Evolution, Stats, Weaknesses And More

Pokemon Go is a name that gamers won't be able to forget anytime soon. This is the game that has brought one of the most popular franchises back in the palms of the people. Through Pokemon Go players can literally travel the world, trying to catch all sorts of Pokemon and battling their way through. Pokemon Go has a very innovative and modern approach towards gaming as they use new-age technology like Augmented Reality and GPS to run the game. There are many types of Pokemon that players can catch in the game. Many want to learn more about Pokemon Go Murkrow.

Pokemon Go Murkrow

Murkrow is a second-generation Pokemon that is found in the Jhoto region. This Pokemon’s name fits its description as Murkrow looks like a crow. Murkrow evolution is Honchkrow and its costs 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to perform the Murkrow evolution. Murkrow was one of the Pokemon that was considered as the bearer of ill-fortune in the series.

Murkrow knows its way around battles and can dust off a whole lot of enemies. Players should really consider catching this Pokemon for their collection and add it to their battling arsenal. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Murkrow best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check these out below:

Pokémon GO Murkrow is a Dark and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1766, 175 attack, 87 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Murkrow is vulnerable to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Murkrow is boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Murkrow best moveset is Feint Attack and Foul Play (11.56 DPS).

