Pokemon Go Musharna: A Complete Guide To The Debut Of Musharna

The announcement for Valentine’s day celebration event was recently released by Niantic. It looks like there is going to be a lot of interesting field research tasks, events, and Pokemons that players can get to see. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Musharna, its debut, when the Valentine’s day event will take place in 2021 and more.

Players of Pokemon Go get to celebrate the debut of two new Pokemons namely Munna and Musharna. The event will also feature a Collection Challenge, event-exclusive Field Research tasks, and so much more that everybody will get to enjoy for sure. The Pokémon Go Valentine's day celebration event 2021 will run from Sunday, February 14 through Thursday, February 18, 2021. Munna the Dream Eater Pokémon will be making its Pokémon Go debut, along with its evolution Musharna. Players will be able to evolve Munna into Musharna with the evolution item, Unova Stone. Both Munna and Musharna can be found in the wild. Below is a list of Pokemon that’ll be appearing during the event more frequently.

Nidoran female.

Nidoran male.

Plusle.

Minun.

Volbeat.

Illumise.

Luvdisc.

Munna.

Feebas.

List of Pokemon hatching from the 5KM eggs during Valentine’s day event

Eevee.

Cleffa.

Igglybuff.

Tiepin.

Luvdisc.

Munna.

Woobat.

Cottonee.

List of Pokemon appearing in raids during Valentine’s day event 2021

Ralts.

Volbeat.

Illumise.

Feebas.

Munna.

Espurr.

Togetic.

Espeon.

Umbreon.

Gardevoir.

Gallade.

Alomomola.

Latias.

Latios.

Mega Pidgeot.

Mega Gyarados.

Mega Ampharos.

List of event-specific Pokemon you have to encounter during Valentine’s day event

Ralts.

Volbeat.

Illumise.

Spinda with a heart pattern.

Alomomola.

List of themed collection challenge Pokemon you need to encounter during the event

Nidoran female.

Nidoran male.

Espeon.

Umbreon.

Plusle.

Minun.

Volbeat.

Illumise.

Luvdisc.

Latias.

Latios.

Alomomola.

The Pokeshop will feature a free one time bundle of three Remote Raid Passes, as well as Munna inspired avatar items in the Avatar Style Shop. Event exclusive stickers will be available from Friend Gifts. Below is a list of other bonuses you are going to get when you participate in the 2021 valentine’s day celebration event.

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends.

Increased chance that Pokémon you trade become Lucky Pokémon.

Trade range increased to 40 km.

Increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts.

Pokemon Go update