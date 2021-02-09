Pokemon Go Musharna: A Complete Guide To The Debut Of Musharna

Quick links:
The announcement for Valentine’s day celebration event was recently released by Niantic. It looks like there is going to be a lot of interesting field research tasks, events, and Pokemons that players can get to see. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Musharna, its debut, when the Valentine’s day event will take place in 2021 and more.
Players of Pokemon Go get to celebrate the debut of two new Pokemons namely Munna and Musharna. The event will also feature a Collection Challenge, event-exclusive Field Research tasks, and so much more that everybody will get to enjoy for sure. The Pokémon Go Valentine's day celebration event 2021 will run from Sunday, February 14 through Thursday, February 18, 2021. Munna the Dream Eater Pokémon will be making its Pokémon Go debut, along with its evolution Musharna. Players will be able to evolve Munna into Musharna with the evolution item, Unova Stone. Both Munna and Musharna can be found in the wild. Below is a list of Pokemon that’ll be appearing during the event more frequently.
The Pokeshop will feature a free one time bundle of three Remote Raid Passes, as well as Munna inspired avatar items in the Avatar Style Shop. Event exclusive stickers will be available from Friend Gifts. Below is a list of other bonuses you are going to get when you participate in the 2021 valentine’s day celebration event.