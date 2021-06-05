Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Guide: Best Moveset, Weakness, Resistance Of The Poison Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been updating their game for the players. But some of them have managed to become more curious about the new Pokemons that have been added to the game. Thus they have been asking questions about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen's best moveset and some stats. So to help such players, here is some valuable information that can answer their doubts about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen.
Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Best Moveset
Pokemon Go Nidoqueen is a popular Poison and Ground type Pokemon that was initially released as a part of the first generation of Pokemons in the game. It is usually found in the Kanto region but spawns randomly in the Pokemon Go game. There is no Pokemon Go Nidoqueen evolution in the game as it is already the evolved form of nidorina. To help the player, here are all the important stats of this Pokemon that can help the players know more about it. Apart from this, here is also a video about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen that has been taken from Youtube. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Best Moveset.
Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Base Stat
- Max CP: 2812
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 173
- Stamina/; 207
- Generation: Generation 1
- Category: Non-Legendary
- Base Flee Rate: 5%
- Buddy Distance: 3 km
- Pokédex Height: 1.3 m
- Pokédex Weight: 60.0 kg
- Bonus candy on capture: 7
- Bonus Stardust on capture: 400
- Can be put in a gym: Yes
- Can be transferred: Yes
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50
Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Weakness
- 160.0% Damage - Ground type
- 160.0% Damage - Ice type
- 160.0% Damage - Psychic type
- 160.0% Damage - Water type
Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Resistance
- 39.1% Damage - Electric type
- 39.1% Damage - Poison type
- 62.5% Damage - Bug type
- 62.5% Damage - Fairy type
- 62.5% Damage - Fighting type
- 62.5% Damage - Rock type
Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Best Moveset
- Poison Jab + Earthquake
- Bite + Earthquake
- Poison Jab + Earth Power
- Poison Jab + Sludge Wave
- Bite + Earth Power
- Poison Jab + Stone Edge
- Bite + Sludge Wave
- Bite + Stone Edge
Upcoming changes in Pokemon Go
- New Pokémon will be available from Wild encounters, Eggs and Raids, and new Field Research tasks will be available at PokéStops
- Different biomes in GO will bring in a number of different themed Pokémon (cities, forests, mountains and water bodies)
- Summer and Winter Form Deerling in Northern and Southern Hemisphere
- Mega Raids are going to bring in only one Mega-Evolved Pokémon at a time during this season
- Throughout the entire Season, the players will earn twice the XP from Research Breakthroughs
- In cities, Pokemon like the Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.
- In far-off forests, Pokemon like the Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.
- The mountains are seeing shifts in Pokémon as well, with Rhyhorn, Nosepass, Dwebble, and are going to be seen more frequently.
- Pokemons like Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild near bodies of water.
IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER