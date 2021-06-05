Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Guide: Best Moveset, Weakness, Resistance Of The Poison Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been updating their game for the players. But some of them have managed to become more curious about the new Pokemons that have been added to the game. Thus they have been asking questions about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen's best moveset and some stats. So to help such players, here is some valuable information that can answer their doubts about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen.

Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Nidoqueen is a popular Poison and Ground type Pokemon that was initially released as a part of the first generation of Pokemons in the game. It is usually found in the Kanto region but spawns randomly in the Pokemon Go game. There is no Pokemon Go Nidoqueen evolution in the game as it is already the evolved form of nidorina. To help the player, here are all the important stats of this Pokemon that can help the players know more about it. Apart from this, here is also a video about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen that has been taken from Youtube. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Best Moveset.

Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Base Stat

Max CP: 2812

Attack: 180

Defense: 173

Stamina/; 207

Generation: Generation 1

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 5%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.3 m

Pokédex Weight: 60.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 7

Bonus Stardust on capture: 400

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Weakness

160.0% Damage - Ground type

160.0% Damage - Ice type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

160.0% Damage - Water type

Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Resistance

39.1% Damage - Electric type

39.1% Damage - Poison type

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Fairy type

62.5% Damage - Fighting type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

Pokemon Go Nidoqueen Best Moveset

Poison Jab + Earthquake

Bite + Earthquake

Poison Jab + Earth Power

Poison Jab + Sludge Wave

Bite + Earth Power

Poison Jab + Stone Edge

Bite + Sludge Wave

Bite + Stone Edge

Upcoming changes in Pokemon Go

New Pokémon will be available from Wild encounters, Eggs and Raids, and new Field Research tasks will be available at PokéStops

Different biomes in GO will bring in a number of different themed Pokémon (cities, forests, mountains and water bodies)

Summer and Winter Form Deerling in Northern and Southern Hemisphere

Mega Raids are going to bring in only one Mega-Evolved Pokémon at a time during this season

Throughout the entire Season, the players will earn twice the XP from Research Breakthroughs

In cities, Pokemon like the Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.

In far-off forests, Pokemon like the Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.

The mountains are seeing shifts in Pokémon as well, with Rhyhorn, Nosepass, Dwebble, and are going to be seen more frequently.

Pokemons like Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild near bodies of water.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER