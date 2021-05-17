Pokemon Go Obstagoon: Figure Out How To Get Obstagoon In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is perhaps the most acclaimed versatile gaming application out there today. This game furnishes the players with a heap of highlights that make them feel like real Pokemon Trainers preparing to be Pokemon Masters sometime in the not-so-distant future. Niantic has been continually developing their game to furnish the players with more highlights and furthermore to grow their scope to different players. Many players have been asking how to get Obstagoon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Obstagoon in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to get an Obstagoon in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Obstagoon for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. This is how players can attempt to catch any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Obstagoon Stats

Obstagoon is a part of the 8th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Galar Region. This Pokemon has the word ‘Goon’ in its name, which is an apt description for its characteristics and personality. Obstagoon looks like a huge wolf that stands on its hind legs and can cause real chaos. Obstagoon evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Galarian Zigzagoon and evolves from Galarian Linoone.

Obstagoon is a formidable Pokemon, it is well known to have a powerful voice, and when it shouts it strikes fear in the hearts of its enemies. This Pokemon is a valuable asset to the player’s Pokemon Collection and Battling arsenal if they can use it well. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should check out Obstagoon best moveset, weakness, and other stats below:

Pokémon GO Obstagoon is a Dark and Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2999, 180 attack, 194 defense, and 212 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Galar region (Gen 8). Obstagoon weakness is Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves. Obstagoon is boosted by Fog and Partly Cloudy weather. Obstagoon best moveset is Counter and Hyper Beam (11.76 DPS).

Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website