Pokemon Go Obstagoon: What Is The Strongest Move Combo Of This Dark-type Pokemon?

Obstagoon is one of the Dark and Normal-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 180, defence of 194, stamina of 212 and a max CP of 2999 in Pokemon Go.

Image Source: Nintendo

Obstagoon is a Dark & Normal Pokémon whose evolution comes from Linoone. Since it is a Dark-type Pokemon, Obstagoon weakness is against Fighting, Fairy and Bug moves and has a Max CP of 2,652. The Pokedex tells that its voice is deafeningly loud. Obstagoon has a habit of adopting a threatening stance and shouting, which is referred to as Obstruct.

Pokemon Go Obstagoon Best Moveset

Obstagoon is one of the Dark and Normal-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 180, defence of 194, stamina of 212 and a max CP of 2999 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 8 of the Galar region. This Dark-type Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and gets boosted by Fog and Partly Cloudy weather. Obstagoon's best moves are Counter and Hyper Beam (11.76 DPS) and below-mentioned are some more strong move combos:

  • Counter + Hyper Beam => 11.76 DPS
  • Lick + Hyper Beam => 11.00 DPS
  • Counter + Night Slash => 10.94 DPS
  • Lick + Gunk Shot => 10.78 DPS
  • Counter + Gunk Shot => 10.63 DPS
  • Lick + Night Slash => 10.42 DPS
  • Counter + Cross Chop => 10.03 DPS
  • Lick + Cross Chop => 9.69 DPS

Obstagoon Evolution

  • Zigzagoon (Galarian) => Linoone (Galarian) costs 25 candies
  • Linoone (Galarian) => Obstagoon costs 100 candies
  • Zigzagoon => Linoone costs 50 candies

Obstagoon Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 180
  • It has a base defence of 194
  • It has base stamina of 212
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non Legendary
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1,137
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,515
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,273 
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 2,652 
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,894 
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,463 
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 179
  • It reaches a height of 1.6m
  • It reaches a weight of 46kg 
  • The base capture rate is 4%
  • The base flee rate is 4%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 20

