Pokemon Go Obstagoon: What Is The Strongest Move Combo Of This Dark-type Pokemon?

Obstagoon is a Dark & Normal Pokémon whose evolution comes from Linoone. Since it is a Dark-type Pokemon, Obstagoon weakness is against Fighting, Fairy and Bug moves and has a Max CP of 2,652. The Pokedex tells that its voice is deafeningly loud. Obstagoon has a habit of adopting a threatening stance and shouting, which is referred to as Obstruct.

Pokemon Go Obstagoon Best Moveset

Obstagoon is one of the Dark and Normal-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 180, defence of 194, stamina of 212 and a max CP of 2999 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 8 of the Galar region. This Dark-type Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and gets boosted by Fog and Partly Cloudy weather. Obstagoon's best moves are Counter and Hyper Beam (11.76 DPS) and below-mentioned are some more strong move combos:

Counter + Hyper Beam => 11.76 DPS

Lick + Hyper Beam => 11.00 DPS

Counter + Night Slash => 10.94 DPS

Lick + Gunk Shot => 10.78 DPS

Counter + Gunk Shot => 10.63 DPS

Lick + Night Slash => 10.42 DPS

Counter + Cross Chop => 10.03 DPS

Lick + Cross Chop => 9.69 DPS

Obstagoon Evolution

Zigzagoon (Galarian) => Linoone (Galarian) costs 25 candies

Linoone (Galarian) => Obstagoon costs 100 candies

Zigzagoon => Linoone costs 50 candies

Obstagoon Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 180

It has a base defence of 194

It has base stamina of 212

The Category of this Pokemon is Non Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,137

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,515

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,273

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,652

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,894

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,463

Max HP at Level 40 is 179

It reaches a height of 1.6m

It reaches a weight of 46kg

The base capture rate is 4%

The base flee rate is 4%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 20

Image Source: Nintendo