Pokemon Go Obstagoon: What Is The Strongest Move Combo Of This Dark-type Pokemon?

Obstagoon is a Dark & Normal Pokémon whose evolution comes from Linoone. Since it is a Dark-type Pokemon, Obstagoon weakness is against Fighting, Fairy and Bug moves and has a Max CP of 2,652. The Pokedex tells that its voice is deafeningly loud. Obstagoon has a habit of adopting a threatening stance and shouting, which is referred to as Obstruct.
Pokemon Go Obstagoon Best Moveset
Obstagoon is one of the Dark and Normal-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 180, defence of 194, stamina of 212 and a max CP of 2999 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 8 of the Galar region. This Dark-type Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and gets boosted by Fog and Partly Cloudy weather. Obstagoon's best moves are Counter and Hyper Beam (11.76 DPS) and below-mentioned are some more strong move combos:
- Counter + Hyper Beam => 11.76 DPS
- Lick + Hyper Beam => 11.00 DPS
- Counter + Night Slash => 10.94 DPS
- Lick + Gunk Shot => 10.78 DPS
- Counter + Gunk Shot => 10.63 DPS
- Lick + Night Slash => 10.42 DPS
- Counter + Cross Chop => 10.03 DPS
- Lick + Cross Chop => 9.69 DPS
Obstagoon Evolution
- Zigzagoon (Galarian) => Linoone (Galarian) costs 25 candies
- Linoone (Galarian) => Obstagoon costs 100 candies
- Zigzagoon => Linoone costs 50 candies
Obstagoon Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 180
- It has a base defence of 194
- It has base stamina of 212
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non Legendary
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,137
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,515
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,273
- Max CP at Level 40 is 2,652
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,894
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,463
- Max HP at Level 40 is 179
- It reaches a height of 1.6m
- It reaches a weight of 46kg
- The base capture rate is 4%
- The base flee rate is 4%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 20
Image Source: Nintendo