Pokemon Go Omanyte Best Moveset: Checkout This Entire Guide On Omanyte

Omanyte comes under the category of a Rock & Water Pokemon. Due to this, it becomes weak and vulnerable to Grass, Ground, Fighting and Electric moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Water Gun & Return and it has a Max CP of 1,544. Omanyte evolves into Omastar. Omanyte is one of the ancient and extinct Pokemons that were regenerated from fossils by people. Continue reading the article to know about the best Omanyte best moveset and more.

Pokemon Go Omanyte Evolution

Omanyte is a Rock and Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1746, 155 attack, 153 defence and 111 stamina in Pokemon Go. Originally it was found in the Kanto region in Generation 1. Omanyte is vulnerable to Electric, Fighting, Grass and Ground-type moves. Omanyte is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Rain weather. Omanyte's best moves are Water Gun and Rock Blast (8.85 DPS).

Omanyte is a Rock/Water-type Pokemon, which makes it especially weak against Grass moves, and weak against Ground, Fighting and Electric moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon you can use to beat Omanyte are:

Chesnaught,

Gogoat,

Shiftry,

Sirfetch’d,

Weepinbell.

Omanyte Statistics

Base stats Attack - 155 Defence - 153 Stamina - 111

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 662 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 882 Level 30 Max wild - 1,324 Level 40 - 1,544

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,103 Level 35 (wild) - 1,434

Max HP Level 40 - 99

Size Height - 0.4 m Weight - 7.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 40% Base flee rate - 9% Buddy walk distance - 5 km



Pokemon Go Update

Featured Pokemon in five-star raids and Mega Raids. The following Legendary Pokemon will be appearing in five-star raids throughout February:

Entei will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, January 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Raikou will be appearing in five-star raids from Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Suicune will be appearing in five-star raids from Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Latias and Latios will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids from Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. to Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. local time. In addition, the following Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids.

Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Houndoom will be appearing in Mega Raids from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, through Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids from Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Blastoise will be appearing in Mega Raids from Saturday, February 20, 2021, through Monday, March 1, 2021. Each week in February will also include a Raid Hour event on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. local time featuring the Pokémon currently active in five-star raids.

