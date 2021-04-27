Pokemon Go Pancham; Best Movesets, Weakness, Counters And Evolution

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular mobile game in the world. This game has a very different concept in terms of gameplay as Pokemon Go requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places.

The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the most popular, yet uncommon Pokemon in this game is Pancham, the fighting type normal Pokemon. In this article, we will be taking a look at Pokemon GO Pancham's best moveset, weakness and evolution.

Pancham's Best Moveset

Since Pancham is a normal fighting type Pokemon, Pancham is good at melee hand to hand fights. Pancham does not have any magical or special moveset. However, Pancham has a lot of fighting moveset like Body Slam, Crunch, Low Sweep, Low Kick and Tackle. Among these, Body Slam and Crunch are the most powerful moves that deal the most damage to the opponent.

Pancham Weakness

Pokémon GO Pancham is a Fighting-type normal Pokemon with a max CP of 1683, 145 attack, 107 defence and 167 stamina in Pokemon GO. Pancham Pokemon was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Pancham is especially weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type Pokemon moves. Pancham can become more powerful in Cloudy weather.

Pancham Evolution

Pancham is a normal-type fighting Pokemon that evolves into the powerful Pokemon Pangoro. Pangoro is a powerful Dark and Fighting-type Pokemon that is significantly stronger than Pancham. Pangoro is weak against Fairy, Flying and Fighting-type Pokemon. Pangoro is strong against Dark, Ghost, Psychic and Rock-type Pokemon.

About Pancham

Pancham is a mischievous little Pokemon that looks like a small panda. According to PokemonGO Guide, Pancham is a Pokemon that has increased spawn chances in cloudy weather. The Pokemon has a 30 per cent spawn rate and 9 per cent flee rate. To make sure you catch the Pokemon when you find him, you can give him candy or fruit and use a Blue Pokeball to catch him. Your best chances to find Pancham will be in the rainy season, or when the weather in your area is especially cloudy. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon GO and gaming.

Image Source: Pokemon Go Website