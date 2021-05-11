Pokemon Go Pangoro: Find Out Pangoro's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game and has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, new pokemon, and a lot more. Many players would like to know more about Pokemon Go Pangoro.

Pokemon Go Pangoro

Pangoro is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon looks like a giant panda with a cape made with its fur and always has a leaf in its mouth. Pangoro evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Pancham, by feeding it 50 candy in Pokemon Go. Check out Pangoro’s Pokedex description below:

Although it possesses a violent temperament, it won't put up with bullying. It uses the leaf in its mouth to sense the movements of its enemies.

Pangoro is one of the Pokemon that just doesn’t look tough, but is one of the toughest of the lot. It is advisable for the players to get their hands on this Pokemon as soon as they can. Pangoro will become an excellent addition to any player’s Battling Arsenal. This Pokemon knows how to blast his foes out of the water. To understand this Pokemon, the players should learn Pangoro best moveset, weakness and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Pangoro Stats below:

Pokémon GO Pangoro is a Fighting and Dark type Pokemon with a max CP of 3281, 226 attack, 146 defense and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Pangoro weakness is Fairy, Fighting and Flying type moves. Pangoro is boosted by Cloudy and Fog weather. Pangoro best moveset is Snarl and Close Combat (13.86 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Pangoro.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE