Pokemon Go Persian Battle Guide: How To Beat Persian In Pokemon Go?

Persian is a Normal category Pokémon and it has six thick whiskers that give it a rugged appearance. To assess what is in the Pokémon's immediate vicinity, the whiskers detect air movements and If these whiskers are grabbed, it becomes docile as they are highly sensitive. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon and the required moves to defeat it in battle.

Pokemon Go Persian's Best Moveset

So how to beat Persian in Pokemon Go? Persian is a Normal-type monster with the ability to use any of the following types of moves: Normal, Dark, Fairy, and Rock. Fighting-type moves will be the best to use when you encounter Persian anywhere, but Persian is the weakest of the three Pokemon that you will face when you are having a battle against Giovanni. In such a case it would really help to use some charge based attack of your strongest Pokemon's charge move in preparation for the final Pokemon at the end of the fight. Some of the charge moves that you can charge and use on this Pokemon are:

Lucario - Counter/Power-Up Punch

Machamp - Counter/Cross Chop

Blaziken - Counter/Blaze Kick

Poliwrath - Mud Shot/Power-Up Punch

Here is a summary of steps that you need to keep note of during a fight against Persian:

Always use the CP (Combat Power) Advantage

Use Move Types Persian is Weak Against

Use Pokemon and moves that are of the same type as this will grant an additional amount of damage

Make use of the Best types of Pokemon that Persian is weak against

For getting Max Damage, you can use High DPS Movesets

Statistics

Attack of 150

Defence of 136

Stamina of 163

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,206 Level 35 (wild) - 1,568

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

Reaches a height of up to 1m

Reaches a weight of up to 32kg

The Base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 7%

The distance needed to travel for buddy is 3km

Pokemon Go Update

Date, Time, and Region Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India

Features Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did Examples are: Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon.

Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards. Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos. Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass Encounter with Alolan Muk

Check the in-game shop for two event boxes. A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries A free box containing three Incense



Image Source: Nintendo