Pokemon Go Persian Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves For Persian In The Game?

Persian is a Normal category Pokémon whose evolution comes from Meowth and is weak against Fighting-type moves. Its strongest moveset is Scratch & Return. The Pokedex tells that Persian has six thick whiskers that give it a rugged appearance. To assess what is in the Pokémon's immediate vicinity, the whiskers detect air movements. If the whiskers are grabbed, it becomes docile.

Pokemon Go Persian Best Moveset

Persian is one of the Normal-type Pokemon that has stats of 150 attack, a defence of 136, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 1910 in Pokemon Go. It was first introduced in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). Persian is weak against Fighting-type moves and his attacks are boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Persian's best moves are Scratch and Foul Play (9.72 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:

Scratch + Foul Play - DPS => 9.72

Scratch + Play Rough - DPS => 9.33

Feint Attack + Foul Play - DPS => 8.80

Feint Attack + Play Rough - DPS => 8.65

Scratch + Power Gem - DPS => 8.58

Scratch + Night Slash - DPS => 8.58

Feint Attack + Power Gem - DPS => 8.22

Feint Attack + Night Slash - DPS => 7.42

Persian Evolution

Meowth(Alola Form) takes 50 candies to evolve into Persian (Alola Form)

Meowth(Galarian) takes 50 candies to evolve into Perrserker

Meowth takes 50 candies to evolve into Persian

Statistics

Attack of 150

Defence of 136

Stamina of 163

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,206 Level 35 (wild) - 1,568

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

Reaches a height of up to 1m

Reaches a weight of up to 32kg

The Base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 7%

The distance needed to travel for buddy is 3km

Image Source: Nintendo