Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Persian Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves For Persian In The Game?

Persian is one of the Normal-type Pokemon that has stats of 150 attack, a defence of 136, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 1910 in Pokemon Go. Read on.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
Image Source: Nintendo

Persian is a Normal category Pokémon whose evolution comes from Meowth and is weak against Fighting-type moves. Its strongest moveset is Scratch & Return. The Pokedex tells that Persian has six thick whiskers that give it a rugged appearance. To assess what is in the Pokémon's immediate vicinity, the whiskers detect air movements. If the whiskers are grabbed, it becomes docile. 

READ | Is there a Shiny Surskit in pokemon go? Learn all about the Shiny Surskit in this guide

Pokemon Go Persian Best Moveset

Persian is one of the Normal-type Pokemon that has stats of 150 attack, a defence of 136, stamina of 163 and a max CP of 1910 in Pokemon Go. It was first introduced in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). Persian is weak against Fighting-type moves and his attacks are boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Persian's best moves are Scratch and Foul Play (9.72 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:

READ | Pokemon Go Galvantula: Best moveset, base stats and how to catch this bug type Pokemon
  • Scratch + Foul Play - DPS => 9.72
  • Scratch + Play Rough - DPS => 9.33
  • Feint Attack + Foul Play - DPS => 8.80
  • Feint Attack + Play Rough - DPS => 8.65
  • Scratch + Power Gem - DPS => 8.58
  • Scratch + Night Slash - DPS => 8.58
  • Feint Attack + Power Gem - DPS => 8.22
  • Feint Attack + Night Slash - DPS => 7.42

Persian Evolution

READ | Pokemon Go Masquerain: Check out Masquerain's best moveset, stats, weaknesses and more
  • Meowth(Alola Form) takes 50 candies to evolve into Persian (Alola Form)
  • Meowth(Galarian) takes 50 candies to evolve into Perrserker
  • Meowth takes 50 candies to evolve into Persian

Statistics

  • Attack of 150
  • Defence of 136
  • Stamina of 163
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,206 
    • Level 35 (wild) - 1,568
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 140
  • Reaches a height of up to 1m
  • Reaches a weight of up to 32kg
  • The Base capture rate is 20%
  • The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 7%
  • The distance needed to travel for buddy is 3km

Pokemon Go Update

  • Date, Time, and Region
    • Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
  • Features
    • Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
    • Examples are:
      • Bulbasaur,
      • Pikachu,
      • Jigglypuff,
      • Alolan Grimer,
      • Seel, Marill,
      • Sunkern,
      • Murkrow,
      • Slugma,
      • Aron,
      • Trapinch, and
      • Drifloon.
  • Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
    • Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
    • Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
    • Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
    • Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
    • Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
    • Encounter with Alolan Muk
  • Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
    • A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
    • A free box containing three Incense

Image Source: Nintendo

READ | Pokemon Go: How to catch Snivy? A detailed, step by step guide
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND