Pokemon Go Pidove: How To Get Pidove In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there today. It helps the player feel like an actual Pokemon Trainer, trying to become a Pokemon Master. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. Many players have asked how to get Pidove in Pokemon Go.

How to get Pidove in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Pidove in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Pidove for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Pidove Stats

Pidove is a part of the 5th generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. Pidove evolution is Tranquil and it costs 12 Candy to perform the Pidove evolution in Pokemon Go. Pidove is a pokemon that looks like a small pigeon and acts like one too. The Pokedex description for this Pokemon reads; “These Pokémon live in cities. They are accustomed to people. Flocks often gather in parks and plazas”.

The Shiny Edition of Pidove also exists in Pokemon Go, but catching a Shiny Pidove can be tricky as Shiny encounters are rare in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon isn’t the strongest, but its evolution to Unfezant can be really helpful for the player. First, the players should understand the Pokemon, by learning Pidove best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Pidove stats below:

Pokémon GO Pidove is a Normal and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 958, 98 attack, 80 defense and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Pidove weakness is Electric, Ice and Rock type moves. Pidove is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. Pidove best moveset is Quick Attack and Aerial Ace (6.41 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.com Website