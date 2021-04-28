Pokemon Go Pidove: Pidove's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is one of the most well-known handheld games out there. With standard substance updates and events for players to take part in, the game has figured out how to remain above water. The game permits the players to live their hotly anticipated fantasy about being a Pokemon Trainer. They can approach their everyday life and catch and train Pokemon in transit with the assistance of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and prepare Pokemon, put them into fights, and advance them into the following stage. Players have been getting some information about Pokemon Go Pidove.

Pidove is a part of the 5th generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. Pidove evolution is Tranquil and it costs 12 Candy to perform the Pidove evolution in Pokemon Go. Pidove is a pokemon that looks like a small pigeon and act like one too. The Pokedex description for this Pokemon reads; “These Pokémon live in cities. They are accustomed to people. Flocks often gather in parks and plazas”.

The Shiny Edition of Pidove also exists in Pokemon Go, but catching a Shiny Pidove can be tricky as Shiny encounters are rare in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon isn’t the strongest, but it’s the evolution to Unfezant that can be really helpful for the player. First, the players should understand the Pokemon, by learning Pidove best moveset, Pidove weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Pidove stats below:

Pokémon GO Pidove is a Normal and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 958, 98 attack, 80 defense and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Pidove weakness is Electric, Ice and Rock type moves. Pidove is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. Pidove best moveset is Quick Attack and Aerial Ace (6.41 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Pidove.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

