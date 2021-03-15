Pokemon Go Piloswine: How To Catch Ice-type Pokemon? Details Inside

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Piloswine.

How to catch Piloswine?

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like how to catch Piloswine in Pokemon Go and where to find Piloswine in Pokemon Go. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to catch Piloswine in Pokemon Go and where to find Piloswine in Pokemon Go. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about catching Pokemon Go Piloswine.

To catch the Piloswine, the players will require to defeat the Raid Battle by using a Raid Pass. The players will also need to find a Raid Egg in which the Raid Boss Pokemon can be seen. Apart from this, some popular locations where one can find Piloswine include Ski Resorts, Glaciers and Grassy Areas Locations. To help the players, we have also managed to gather some additional information about this Ice and ground-type Pokemon.

Base Stats

Max CP: 2652

Attack: 181

Defence: 138

Stamina: 225

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Fighting

160.0% damage - Fire

160.0% damage - Grass

160.0% damage - Steel

160.0% damage - Water

Resistances

39.1% damage - Electric

62.5% damage - Poison

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.