Pokemon Go Pinsir: Pinsir's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their home, this one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many want to learn more about Pokemon Go Pinsir.

Pokemon Go Pinsir

Pinsir is a part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. Many players might remember this Pokemon from the iconic anime series, this Pokemon was a part of Ash’s Pokemon collection. Pinsir evolution doesn’t exist, it is a standalone Pokemon. Here’s the Pokedex description of Pinsir; “Pinsir is astoundingly strong. It can grip a foe weighing twice its weight in its horns and easily lift it. This Pokémon's movements turn sluggish in cold places”.

Players can try catching a Shiny version or a Shadow version of Pinsir in Pokemon Go, but the encounters of these versions are rare in the game. As the Pokedex description reads, this Pokemon is quite strong and will be a good addition to the player’s Pokemon assortment in the game. Players can also think about adding this pokemon to their battling arsenal if they get accustomed to certain attributes of it such as, Pinsir best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Pinsir stats below:

Pokémon GO Pinsir is a Bug type Pokemon with a max CP of 3345, 238 attack, 182 defense and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Pinsir weakness is Fire, Flying and Rock type moves. Pinsir is boosted by Rain weather. Pinsir best moveset is Bug Bite and X-Scissor (15.10 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are all around the globe. These players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Pinsir.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter