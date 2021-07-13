Pokemon Go Piplup: Learn How To Catch This Water-type Pokemon In The Game

Pokemon go has constantly been updating their game for their players. They have also been expanding their Pokeverse for a long time now and have thus added thousands of Pokemons to their game. The players have been trying to get a hold of some specific Pokemons in the game. Thus they have been asking questions like How to find Piplup in Pokemon Go? To help out these players, here is all the information needed to catch Pokemon Go Piplup.

Where to find Piplup in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Piplup is a popular addition to the Pokeverse that is usually found in the Sinnoh region of the game. The Pokemon was a part of the 4the Generation of Pokemons that were added to the game. To find this water-type Pokemon, the users will need to roam around water bodies like lakes, rivers, dams and similar areas. It is common to see a number of Pokemons being available in areas they can survive in. Apart from this, the players have also been searching about Pokemon Go Piplup weaknesses, stats and other details. This is because it is extremely important to know the Pokemon in and out before heading into a battle with it. So here are some additional stats for Pokemon Go Piplup.

Weakness:

Grass Type Pokemons

Electric Type Pokemons

Resistance:

Steel Type Pokemons

Fire Type Pokemons

Water Type Pokemons

Ice Type Pokemons

Base Stats

Max CP: 880

Max Level: 30

Attack: 112

Defence: 103

Stamina: 106

Pokemon Go makers have also announced their 2021 fest and the players have been loving it. To take part in this Pokemon Go Fest 2021, the players will have to purchase a ticket from the in-app shop. According to the information mentioned on the Pokemon Go Live website, the price of the ticket has been set at $4.99. The Indian users can also buy the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 ticket for Rs. 399 from their applications. This event is slated to take place on July 17, 2021, and the exact time for the event to start will be 10 AM to 6 PM local time. Keep in mind that this time has been set for one specific area and the time may differ from place to place. Keep an eye out for any updates on the event on Pokemon Go’s official social media handles.