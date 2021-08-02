Pokemon Go Players Miffed With PokeStop Distance Changes, Express Issues On Social Media

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality games ever created. The game has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and about 14 million reviews giving it a 4.1-star rating. While fans and players around the world are mostly on board with the improvements done to the game by Niantic (developer), a recent change has made players disappointed. Keep reading to know more about Pokemon Go PokeStop changes.

Pokemon Go reverses short-range PokeStop spins, fans disappointed

Since Pokemon Go requires players to explore the open world around them, the game received some changes during Covid-19 which helped them enjoy the game while being stuck at their homes. One of the most helpful changes introduced was a shorter range to spin PokeStops. The feature allowed players to interact with items in the game at a distance while eliminating the need to get closer, which was helpful for players who were stuck at one place due to the pandemic.

However, Niantic seems to have reversed the change and players are now required to get much more closer to items like PokeStops and Poke Balls. Fans are disappointed with the change and have taken to social media platforms to express how they feel about it. Fans seem to be united on the front that the pandemic is not over yet and the change will make it extremely difficult for people living and playing in highly populated areas. Some players have even said that it is irresponsible on Niantic's part to increase the interaction range for items in the game considering the rise of cases due to the outspread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Have a look at players' reactions to the change in Pokemon Go

After playing this game actively for 4.5 years, I can say with certainty that the removal of double spin distance is easily the worst decision Niantic has made. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/MnPIhZmxbm — Mrblake29 (@mrblake29) August 1, 2021

I went out and played Pokémon GO for a little bit. The experience was terrible. I felt all the progress we made for the game to feel better was completely reverted. Niantic truly messed up. — Count Jinsula (@CountJinsula) August 1, 2021

It’s been said by a lot of people but @NianticLabs @NianticHelp @PokemonGoApp @Pokemon you should revert the gym/pokestop interaction radius change you made today thanks — Ken (@The12thGripper) August 1, 2021

@NianticLabs Used to spend a good amount of money on it, but stopped playing Pokemon Go for a few years. Pandemic had me coming back.

The decision to reduce the Pokestop interaction distance is likely gonna have me uninstall the app for a few years again. — Mark Malevolent (@MarkMalevolent) August 1, 2021

I'm SURE Niantic can learn to live with us not playing their game either ya — BrandonTan91 (@brandontan91) August 2, 2021

Here is what Niantic replied to a player who reported the change

Replying to a player who reported the change and the trouble caused, Niantic said, "As some parts of the world begin to recover, we are implementing these changes to refocus Pokemon GO on movement and exploration in the real world. These changes will be implemented gradually and carefully to make it more exciting to explore the world around you." For more updates regarding Pokemon Go and other games, stay tuned.