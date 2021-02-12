Pokemon Go Poffin: What Is A Poffin And How Effective Can They Be?

Niantic always implements new features in Pokemon Go all the time. One of such features is linked to the buddy adventure system. Players will now be able to look forward to daily goals for their Pokemon, which involves going on a walk with them. To increase the duration of this activity a new item known as Poffin was also added. Here's a complete guide on Pokemon Go Poffin.

How to Get Poffins in Pokemon Go?

Along with having the option to feed your Buddy Pokemon with berries, it is now also possible to give them Poffins which will keep the happiness meter of your Pokemon to high. This can be considered as a special type of food item which will keep their hunger meter filled automatically. Giving your buddy Pokemon a Poffin will reward the player with the maximum daily number of Affection hearts in the “Give your buddy a treat” category.

One Poffin costs 100 Pokecoins and upon feeding a buddy Pokemon with it, they stay full, stay on the map and will have their status as excited for a longer period. The total distance that is required to walk to earn candies will get reduced by half and the number of hearts available per day will get doubled.

Pokemon Go Update Kanto-themed Celebration Event

Date + Time Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, Magikarp, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense: Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen, and more. The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, Magby, and more. Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that reward Stardust and lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Doduo, Magnemite, Diglett, Omanyte, Kabuto, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, and more. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Magikarp, and Dratini will be appearing in one-star raids. Scyther, Pinsir, Machoke, Kadabra, Haunter, Graveler, and Lapras will be appearing in three-star raids. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids. Some of the Collection Challenges from Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will continue throughout the Kanto Celebration event. Head on over to the Today View to track your progress! Get Pokémon that know exclusive attacks from previous Community Day events! If you evolve the following Pokémon during the event, their Evolution will know an exclusive attack. Evolve Ivysaur (the evolved form of Bulbasaur) to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Charmeleon (the evolved form of Charmander) to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Wartortle (the evolved form of Squirtle) to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon. Evolve Pichu to get a Pikachu that knows Surf. Evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions to get an evolved form that knows Last Resort. Evolve Dragonair (the evolved form of Dratini) to get a Dragonite that knows Draco Meteor.



