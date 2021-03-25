Pokemon Go Pokedex List: Check Out List Of All Pokemon In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has created a simulated world of Pokemon through their application. They have performed this feat by using the GPS and AR Capabilities of smartphones. Players get to check out all of their favorite Pokemon from varying regions and generations in this game. Pokemon Go has constantly added new Pokemon to the game to provide the player with a choice of every type of Pokemon out there. Many players wish to check out the Pokemon Go Pokedex list to learn how many Pokemon are present in the game.

Pokemon Go Pokedex List

The Pokedex List in Pokemon Go has the names of all the Pokemon that exist in the game. Check out the Pokedex List for Pokemon Go below:

Generation 1

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran (female)

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran (male)

Nidorino

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Farfetch'd

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

Generation 2

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Crobat

Chinchou

Lanturn

Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Bellossom

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Politoed

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Wooper

Quagsire

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Unown

Wobbuffet

Girafarig

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Steelix

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Scizor

Shuckle

Heracross

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Corsola

Remoraid

Octillery

Delibird

Mantine

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom

Kingdra

Phanpy

Donphan

Porygon2

Stantler

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Generation 3

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Surskit

Masquerain

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Nincada

Ninjask

Shedinja

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Sableye

Mawile

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Electrike

Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Roselia

Gulpin

Swalot

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Cacnea

Cacturne

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Feebas

Milotic

Castform

Kecleon

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Tropius

Chimecho

Absol

Wynaut

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Relicanth

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

Generation 4

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Cherubi

Cherrim

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Munchlax

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Rotom

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Generation 5

Victini

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Purrloin

Liepard

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Munna

Musharna

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Drilbur

Excadrill

Audino

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Throh

Sawk

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Petilil

Lilligant

Basculin

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Maractus

Dwebble

Crustle

Scraggy

Scrafty

Sigilyph

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Trubbish

Garbodor

Zorua

Zoroark

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Vanillite

Vanillish

Vanilluxe

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Emolga

Karrablast

Escavalier

Foongus

Amoonguss

Frillish

Jellicent

Alomomola

Joltik

Galvantula

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Cryogonal

Shelmet

Accelgor

Stunfisk

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Golett

Golurk

Pawniard

Bisharp

Bouffalant

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Heatmor

Durant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Larvesta

Volcarona

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus

Thundurus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Landorus

Kyurem

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Generation 6

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Pancham

Pangoro

Furfrou

Espurr

Meowstic

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Inkay

Malamar

Binacle

Barbaracle

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Helioptile

Heliolisk

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Dedenne

Carbink

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Klefki

Phantump

Trevenant

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Bergmite

Avalugg

Noibat

Noivern

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter