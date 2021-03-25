Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Pokedex List: Check Out List Of All Pokemon In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has a massive roster of Pokemon and the Pokedex list enlists all of them by their generation. Check out the Pokemon Go Pokedex List here.

Pokemon Go has created a simulated world of Pokemon through their application. They have performed this feat by using the GPS and AR Capabilities of smartphones. Players get to check out all of their favorite Pokemon from varying regions and generations in this game. Pokemon Go has constantly added new Pokemon to the game to provide the player with a choice of every type of Pokemon out there. Many players wish to check out the Pokemon Go Pokedex list to learn how many Pokemon are present in the game.

Pokemon Go Pokedex List

The Pokedex List in Pokemon Go has the names of all the Pokemon that exist in the game. Check out the Pokedex List for Pokemon Go below:

Generation 1

  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise
  • Caterpie
  • Metapod
  • Butterfree
  • Weedle
  • Kakuna
  • Beedrill
  • Pidgey
  • Pidgeotto
  • Pidgeot
  • Rattata
  • Raticate
  • Spearow
  • Fearow
  • Ekans
  • Arbok
  • Pikachu
  • Raichu
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandslash
  • Nidoran (female)
  • Nidorina
  • Nidoqueen
  • Nidoran (male)
  • Nidorino
  • Nidoking
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Jigglypuff
  • Wigglytuff
  • Zubat
  • Golbat
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileplume
  • Paras
  • Parasect
  • Venonat
  • Venomoth
  • Diglett
  • Dugtrio
  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Psyduck
  • Golduck
  • Mankey
  • Primeape
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Poliwag
  • Poliwhirl
  • Poliwrath
  • Abra
  • Kadabra
  • Alakazam
  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Victreebel
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Geodude
  • Graveler
  • Golem
  • Ponyta
  • Rapidash
  • Slowpoke
  • Slowbro
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Farfetch'd
  • Doduo
  • Dodrio
  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Grimer
  • Muk
  • Shellder
  • Cloyster
  • Gastly
  • Haunter
  • Gengar
  • Onix
  • Drowzee
  • Hypno
  • Krabby
  • Kingler
  • Voltorb
  • Electrode
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Cubone
  • Marowak
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Lickitung
  • Koffing
  • Weezing
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Chansey
  • Tangela
  • Kangaskhan
  • Horsea
  • Seadra
  • Goldeen
  • Seaking
  • Staryu
  • Starmie
  • Mr. Mime
  • Scyther
  • Jynx
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
  • Tauros
  • Magikarp
  • Gyarados
  • Lapras
  • Ditto
  • Eevee
  • Vaporeon
  • Jolteon
  • Flareon
  • Porygon
  • Omanyte
  • Omastar
  • Kabuto
  • Kabutops
  • Aerodactyl
  • Snorlax
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Dratini
  • Dragonair
  • Dragonite
  • Mewtwo
  • Mew

Generation 2

  • Chikorita
  • Bayleef
  • Meganium
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typhlosion
  • Totodile
  • Croconaw
  • Feraligatr
  • Sentret
  • Furret
  • Hoothoot
  • Noctowl
  • Ledyba
  • Ledian
  • Spinarak
  • Ariados
  • Crobat
  • Chinchou
  • Lanturn
  • Pichu
  • Cleffa
  • Igglybuff
  • Togepi
  • Togetic
  • Natu
  • Xatu
  • Mareep
  • Flaaffy
  • Ampharos
  • Bellossom
  • Marill
  • Azumarill
  • Sudowoodo
  • Politoed
  • Hoppip
  • Skiploom
  • Jumpluff
  • Aipom
  • Sunkern
  • Sunflora
  • Yanma
  • Wooper
  • Quagsire
  • Espeon
  • Umbreon
  • Murkrow
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Unown
  • Wobbuffet
  • Girafarig
  • Pineco
  • Forretress
  • Dunsparce
  • Gligar
  • Steelix
  • Snubbull
  • Granbull
  • Qwilfish
  • Scizor
  • Shuckle
  • Heracross
  • Sneasel
  • Teddiursa
  • Ursaring
  • Slugma
  • Magcargo
  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Corsola
  • Remoraid
  • Octillery
  • Delibird
  • Mantine
  • Skarmory
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom
  • Kingdra
  • Phanpy
  • Donphan
  • Porygon2
  • Stantler
  • Smeargle
  • Tyrogue
  • Hitmontop
  • Smoochum
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Miltank
  • Blissey
  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar
  • Lugia
  • Ho-Oh
  • Celebi

Generation 3

  • Treecko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert
  • Poochyena
  • Mightyena
  • Zigzagoon
  • Linoone
  • Wurmple
  • Silcoon
  • Beautifly
  • Cascoon
  • Dustox
  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shiftry
  • Taillow
  • Swellow
  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir
  • Surskit
  • Masquerain
  • Shroomish
  • Breloom
  • Slakoth
  • Vigoroth
  • Slaking
  • Nincada
  • Ninjask
  • Shedinja
  • Whismur
  • Loudred
  • Exploud
  • Makuhita
  • Hariyama
  • Azurill
  • Nosepass
  • Skitty
  • Delcatty
  • Sableye
  • Mawile
  • Aron
  • Lairon
  • Aggron
  • Meditite
  • Medicham
  • Electrike
  • Manectric
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Volbeat
  • Illumise
  • Roselia
  • Gulpin
  • Swalot
  • Carvanha
  • Sharpedo
  • Wailmer
  • Wailord
  • Numel
  • Camerupt
  • Torkoal
  • Spoink
  • Grumpig
  • Spinda
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon
  • Cacnea
  • Cacturne
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Zangoose
  • Seviper
  • Lunatone
  • Solrock
  • Barboach
  • Whiscash
  • Corphish
  • Crawdaunt
  • Baltoy
  • Claydol
  • Lileep
  • Cradily
  • Anorith
  • Armaldo
  • Feebas
  • Milotic
  • Castform
  • Kecleon
  • Shuppet
  • Banette
  • Duskull
  • Dusclops
  • Tropius
  • Chimecho
  • Absol
  • Wynaut
  • Snorunt
  • Glalie
  • Spheal
  • Sealeo
  • Walrein
  • Clamperl
  • Huntail
  • Gorebyss
  • Relicanth
  • Luvdisc
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence
  • Beldum
  • Metang
  • Metagross
  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Registeel
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Kyogre
  • Groudon
  • Rayquaza
  • Jirachi
  • Deoxys

Generation 4

  • Turtwig
  • Grotle
  • Torterra
  • Chimchar
  • Monferno
  • Infernape
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon
  • Starly
  • Staravia
  • Staraptor
  • Bidoof
  • Bibarel
  • Kricketot
  • Kricketune
  • Shinx
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Budew
  • Roserade
  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Burmy
  • Wormadam
  • Mothim
  • Combee
  • Vespiquen
  • Pachirisu
  • Buizel
  • Floatzel
  • Cherubi
  • Cherrim
  • Shellos
  • Gastrodon
  • Ambipom
  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Buneary
  • Lopunny
  • Mismagius
  • Honchkrow
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Chingling
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Bronzor
  • Bronzong
  • Bonsly
  • Mime Jr.
  • Happiny
  • Chatot
  • Spiritomb
  • Gible
  • Gabite
  • Garchomp
  • Munchlax
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Skorupi
  • Drapion
  • Croagunk
  • Toxicroak
  • Carnivine
  • Finneon
  • Lumineon
  • Mantyke
  • Snover
  • Abomasnow
  • Weavile
  • Magnezone
  • Lickilicky
  • Rhyperior
  • Tangrowth
  • Electivire
  • Magmortar
  • Togekiss
  • Yanmega
  • Leafeon
  • Glaceon
  • Gliscor
  • Mamoswine
  • Porygon-Z
  • Gallade
  • Probopass
  • Dusknoir
  • Froslass
  • Rotom
  • Uxie
  • Mesprit
  • Azelf
  • Dialga
  • Palkia
  • Heatran
  • Regigigas
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Phione
  • Manaphy
  • Darkrai
  • Shaymin
  • Arceus

Generation 5

  • Victini
  • Snivy
  • Servine
  • Serperior
  • Tepig
  • Pignite
  • Emboar
  • Oshawott
  • Dewott
  • Samurott
  • Patrat
  • Watchog
  • Lillipup
  • Herdier
  • Stoutland
  • Purrloin
  • Liepard
  • Pansage
  • Simisage
  • Pansear
  • Simisear
  • Panpour
  • Simipour
  • Munna
  • Musharna
  • Pidove
  • Tranquill
  • Unfezant
  • Blitzle
  • Zebstrika
  • Roggenrola
  • Boldore
  • Gigalith
  • Woobat
  • Swoobat
  • Drilbur
  • Excadrill
  • Audino
  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr
  • Tympole
  • Palpitoad
  • Seismitoad
  • Throh
  • Sawk
  • Sewaddle
  • Swadloon
  • Leavanny
  • Venipede
  • Whirlipede
  • Scolipede
  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott
  • Petilil
  • Lilligant
  • Basculin
  • Sandile
  • Krokorok
  • Krookodile
  • Darumaka
  • Darmanitan
  • Maractus
  • Dwebble
  • Crustle
  • Scraggy
  • Scrafty
  • Sigilyph
  • Yamask
  • Cofagrigus
  • Tirtouga
  • Carracosta
  • Archen
  • Archeops
  • Trubbish
  • Garbodor
  • Zorua
  • Zoroark
  • Minccino
  • Cinccino
  • Gothita
  • Gothorita
  • Gothitelle
  • Solosis
  • Duosion
  • Reuniclus
  • Ducklett
  • Swanna
  • Vanillite
  • Vanillish
  • Vanilluxe
  • Deerling
  • Sawsbuck
  • Emolga
  • Karrablast
  • Escavalier
  • Foongus
  • Amoonguss
  • Frillish
  • Jellicent
  • Alomomola
  • Joltik
  • Galvantula
  • Ferroseed
  • Ferrothorn
  • Klink
  • Klang
  • Klinklang
  • Tynamo
  • Eelektrik
  • Eelektross
  • Elgyem
  • Beheeyem
  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure
  • Axew
  • Fraxure
  • Haxorus
  • Cubchoo
  • Beartic
  • Cryogonal
  • Shelmet
  • Accelgor
  • Stunfisk
  • Mienfoo
  • Mienshao
  • Druddigon
  • Golett
  • Golurk
  • Pawniard
  • Bisharp
  • Bouffalant
  • Rufflet
  • Braviary
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz
  • Heatmor
  • Durant
  • Deino
  • Zweilous
  • Hydreigon
  • Larvesta
  • Volcarona
  • Cobalion
  • Terrakion
  • Virizion
  • Tornadus
  • Thundurus
  • Reshiram
  • Zekrom
  • Landorus
  • Kyurem
  • Keldeo
  • Meloetta
  • Genesect

Generation 6

  • Chespin
  • Quilladin
  • Chesnaught
  • Fennekin
  • Braixen
  • Delphox
  • Froakie
  • Frogadier
  • Greninja
  • Bunnelby
  • Diggersby
  • Fletchling
  • Fletchinder
  • Talonflame
  • Scatterbug
  • Spewpa
  • Vivillon
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
  • Flabébé
  • Floette
  • Florges
  • Skiddo
  • Gogoat
  • Pancham
  • Pangoro
  • Furfrou
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic
  • Honedge
  • Doublade
  • Aegislash
  • Spritzee
  • Aromatisse
  • Swirlix
  • Slurpuff
  • Inkay
  • Malamar
  • Binacle
  • Barbaracle
  • Skrelp
  • Dragalge
  • Clauncher
  • Clawitzer
  • Helioptile
  • Heliolisk
  • Tyrunt
  • Tyrantrum
  • Amaura
  • Aurorus
  • Sylveon
  • Hawlucha
  • Dedenne
  • Carbink
  • Goomy
  • Sliggoo
  • Goodra
  • Klefki
  • Phantump
  • Trevenant
  • Pumpkaboo
  • Gourgeist
  • Bergmite
  • Avalugg
  • Noibat
  • Noivern
  • Xerneas
  • Yveltal
  • Zygarde
  • Diancie
  • Hoopa
  • Volcanion

