Pokemon Go Pokestop Changes: Interaction Range Increased From 40 Meters To 80 Meters

Pokemon Go makers were forced to bring in some new changes to the game because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The players were not able to step out of their houses thus making it even difficult for them to explore and catch new Pokemons. Niantic had already announced the launch of these pandemic-era changes back in June. Some of the most essential changes have reduced the distance required from the physical real-world locations of Pokéstops and Gyms to interact with them. This is important as these locations act as a hot-sport for other Pokemon trailers to come and interact with the community. Now making the Pokestops more accessible might just help the users to interact with other players while maintaining safe social distancing.

Pokemon Go Pokestop changes

New Pokestop range: Increased to 80 meters around the Pokestop.

Apart from this, developers also gave a green light for changing the effectiveness of Incense and have increased the number of gifts you can receive from your Buddy Pokémon. They have also managed to make the Pokémon-attracting Incense item even more effective than it was before. Thus increasing the radius of these features and Pokestops hints that Niantic wants its players to step out of their houses. This can help the developers to collect more the location data of their players. Apart from this, the makers have also released a brand new game for its players. Here is some latest information that has been released for this new free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena game. Read

New Pokemon game

The makers have recently released their latest multiplayer online battle arena game, Pokemon Unite and the community is certainly loving it. This game revolves around the concept of battling with the players’ Pokemons from all over the globe. The main objective of the game is to bring in a new multiplayer battle mode. The makers have already started expanding the Pokeverse of this game by introducing new Pokemons like Gardevoi and Zeraora. A whole new batch of Pokemon is supposed to be released. This is common as Niantic usually increases their game’s Pokeverse at a slow but constant pace. No other information has been released about this new game. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media handles.