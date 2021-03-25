Pokemon Go Politoed: Check Out How To Get Politoed In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has become one of the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic memories of everyone’s favorite anime and puts the players in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. It has been designed in a way where players can actually head out of their house and search for Pokemon to catch throughout the world. Players sometimes find themselves trying to look for certain Pokemon to add to their collection. Numerous players want to learn how to get Politoed in Pokemon Go.

How to get Politoed in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to get a Politoed in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Politoed for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Politoed Stats

Politoed is a fairly popular Pokemon and many players must have seen it in the Anime series. Politoed is a part of the second generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Jhoto region. Politoed evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Poliwag. To perform the Poliwhirl to Politoed evolution, it will cost the player 100 Candy and 1 King’s Rock. Politoed looks like a small frog, but don’t go on its appearance as this Pokemon considers itself to be royalty and the curled hair on the top of his head is proof of his status as a king.

Politoed is the last stage of evolution for Poliwag, the Pokemon in the last stage are considered to be the strongest of the lot. Politoed will completely obliterate, fire, ice, and steel type Pokemon. Politoed is a great addition to the player’s pokemon collection and his battling arsenal. To get the best out of this Pokemon, players should check out Politoed best moveset, stats, and weakness. Here is the Pokemon Go Politoed Stats:

Pokémon GO Politoed is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2769, 174 attack, 179 defense, and 207 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Politoed is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Politoed is boosted by Rain weather. Politoed best moveset is Bubble and Weather Ball (13.49 DPS).

Promo Image Source: Pokemongohub.net Website