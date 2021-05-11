Pokemon Go Ponyta: How To Find And Catch The Fire-type Pokemon Ponyta?

Even though a majority of Pokemon have a specified habitat where they can be found and caught, this is only for the RPG versions like Pokemon Red, Emerald, Ruby etc. In Pokemon Go, this is not the case and they don't have any specific location where they can be located. So how to get Ponyta in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Ponyta

The type of Pokemon greatly affects their spawn in an area. For example, Rock-type Pokemons will be mostly found at locations where there are roads, parking lots etc. Steel-type Pokemons are largely found in cities, towns and in other words - those living in urban areas will have more chances to come across Aggron, Aron etc. In the case of the fire Pokemon Ponyta, you can find and catch it in spawn locations like Warmer Climate, Beach and Parks Locations, and can be hatched from 5 KM Eggs. Ponyta spawns in Warmer Climate, near Beaches and in Parks.

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Part 1 Features Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids and will stay in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. The following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild - Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Players who missed out on some Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have another chance as a lot of them are coming back. These consist of Pokemon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy which will show up in the wild. Players who manage to finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event comes to an end will be able to encounter Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin are the Pokemon who will hatch from 7km eggs. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more. Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon! You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.



IMAGE: Nintendo