Pokemon Go Ponyta: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Fire-type Pokemon?

Ponyta is one of the Fire-type Pokemon that has stats of 170 attack, a defence of 127, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1919 in Pokemon Go.

Ponyta is a Fire Pokemon and its best moveset is Ember & Fire Blast; it evolves into Rapidash. The Pokedex says that Ponyta is born with a severe lack of strength; it is barely able to stand. To keep up with its parent, this Pokémon gains strength by stumbling and dropping. Continue reading to know about Ponyta weakness and best moves.

Pokemon Go Ponyta Best Moveset

Ponyta is one of the Fire-type Pokemon that has stats of 170 attack, a defence of 127, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1919 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This fire Pokemon is weak against Ground, Rock and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny weather. Ponyta's best moves are Ember and Fire Blast (9.99 DPS).

  • Ember + Fire Blast - DPS => 9.99
  • Tackle + Fire Blast - DPS => 9.94
  • Ember + Flame Charge - DPS => 9.09
  • Ember + Stomp - DPS => 8.85
  • Ember + Flame Wheel - DPS => 8.77
  • Tackle + Flame Charge - DPS => 8.51
  • Tackle + Flame Wheel - DPS => 8.36
  • Tackle + Stomp - DPS => 8.29

Since Ponyta is a Fire-type Pokémon, it is weak against Ground, Rock and Water moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use against Ponyta are Landorus (Therian), Excadrill, Clawitzer, Aerodactyl, Mamoswine.

Ponyta Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 170
  • It has a base defence of 127
  • It has base stamina of 137
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 1 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 727
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 969
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,455
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 1,697
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,212
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,576
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 120
  • It reaches a height of 1m
  • It reaches a weight of 30kg
  • The base capture rate is 20%
  • The base flee rate is 10%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

