Pokemon Go Poochyena Best Moveset: What Attacks Of This Dark Pokemon Are The Strongest?

Poochyena comes under the category of a Dark Pokémon and is weak against Fairy, Fighting and Bug moves. Its strongest moveset is Snarl & Return and Poochyena evolution turns it into Mightyena. The Pokedex reveals that Poochyena takes a bite out of everything that moves at first sight. This Pokémon will pursue its prey until the victim is exhausted. It can, however, flee if the prey strikes back.

Pokemon Go Poochyena Best Moveset

Poochyena is one of the Dark-type Pokemon that has stats of 96 attack, a defence of 61, stamina of 111 and a max CP of 766 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Poochyena is weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog weather. To evolve Poochyena to Mightyena, the players will need to use 50 candies. The top moves of this Pokemon are Snarl and Crunch (6.31 DPS) along with a few more than are mentioned below:

Snarl + Crunch - DPS => 6.31

Tackle + Crunch - DPS => 6.02

Snarl + Dig - DPS => 4.91

Snarl + Poison Fang - DPS => 4.65

Tackle + Poison Fang - DPS => 4.40

Tackle + Dig - DPS => 3.85

Poochyena Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 96

It has a base defence of 61

It has base stamina of 111

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 3 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 290

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 387

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 581

Max CP at Level 40 is 678

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 484

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 629

Max HP at Level 40 is 99

It reaches a height of 0.51m

It reaches a weight of 13.6kg

The base capture rate is 50%

The base flee rate is 20%

Required Buddy walk distance is 1 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 25

IMAGE: Nintendo