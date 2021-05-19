Pokemon Go Poochyena Best Moveset: What Attacks Of This Dark Pokemon Are The Strongest?

Quick links:
Poochyena comes under the category of a Dark Pokémon and is weak against Fairy, Fighting and Bug moves. Its strongest moveset is Snarl & Return and Poochyena evolution turns it into Mightyena. The Pokedex reveals that Poochyena takes a bite out of everything that moves at first sight. This Pokémon will pursue its prey until the victim is exhausted. It can, however, flee if the prey strikes back.
Poochyena is one of the Dark-type Pokemon that has stats of 96 attack, a defence of 61, stamina of 111 and a max CP of 766 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Poochyena is weak against Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog weather. To evolve Poochyena to Mightyena, the players will need to use 50 candies. The top moves of this Pokemon are Snarl and Crunch (6.31 DPS) along with a few more than are mentioned below: