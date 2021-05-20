Pokemon Go Poochyena: Where To Find And Obtain The Dark-type Pokemon Poochyena?

The places where you can find a specific Pokemon in a Pokemon RPG are entirely dependent on its habitat. The majority of the time, grass type Pokemon can be found in grasslands and similar areas. Water-type Pokemon can be found in and around water bodies. The same is true in Pokemon Go, where you must search in areas that are similar to the natural environment of that Pokemon's kind. So how to get Poochyena in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Poochyena

Poochyena is a dark-type Pokemon and it evolves into Mighyena. In Pokemon Go, the Dark-type Pokemons are one of the hardest to come across by. The best time to go on a search for this type is during the night and in dark places. Players would need 50 candies to evolve Poochyena into Mightyena. There are a variety of ways to win extra candy in Pokémon Go, including using Berries in combat, using Berries at Gyms, walking with a Buddy Pokémon, transferring Pokémon, hatching Eggs, and more.

Pokemon Go Update - Luminous Legends Y: Yveltal joins Xerneas in Pokémon GO

Part 1 Date + Time was set to Tuesday, May 18, 2021. It started from 10:00 a.m. on this date and will run till Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. In part 1 of this event, Yveltal will make its debut in five-star raids and will remain there for the duration of the event. Strange Eggs would be used to hatch Pancham.

At the event and afterwards, the following Pokémon will hatch from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino. Dark-type Pokémon like Houndour, Carvanha, and more will appear more frequently in the wild. Players that missed out on any Pokemons in Luminous Legends X will have a second chance because many of them are returning. These are Pokemon that will appear in the wild, such as Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. Dark-type Pokemon like Galarian Zigzagoon will be encountered by players who complete the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event ends.

The Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs are Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin. Raids will feature Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and others. Please see the May events blog for Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids. Dark-type Pokémon such as Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and others will be encountered as a result of event-exclusive Field Research tasks. Galarian Zigzagoon can be encountered as a result of event-only AR Mapping tasks. A Charged TM would be able to aid a Shadow Pokémon in forgetting about the Charged Attack Frustration.

IMAGE: Nintendo