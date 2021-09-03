Last Updated:

Pokemon GO Promo Codes For September 2021: Check Details To Get New Outfit Here

Pokemon Go promo codes help all the players to attain free items in the game, which help them to boost their in-game progress or are exclusive or hard to get.

Pokemon GO Promo Codes for September 2021: Check for new outfit here

Pokemon Go was launched back in July 2016, soon after which it became a global phenomenon. Owing to the popularity of Japanese anime, the mobile game surpassed over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store within 19 days from launch. In 2020, the developers of the game Niantic released a few features which helped fans to enjoy the game in the pandemic and the game generated over $1 billion as revenue. While the game recently faced a social media backlash after reiterating the PokeStop Distance, Niantic took the changes back.

Pokemon Go codes help players unlock items in-game 

That being said, Pokemon Go players are always looking for adventure in the game. Whether it is through battles, catching new Pokemons or unlocking new skins. While the resources to unlock these items in the game might be hard to get, Pokemon Go promo codes help a user to unlock some of these exclusive items. Using the Pokemon Go promo codes, users can attain in-game items such as PokeBalls, avatar skins and more. The redeem codes are released by the developers of the game every month. However, do keep in mind that these codes are used by players around the world and might not work as and when they are exhausted.

From time to time, Pokemon also collaborates with other brands such as Samsung, Verizon, Starbucks and Sprint to offer limited-time rewards to players. One of the following redeem codes for Pokemon Go unlocks a Samsung Galaxy outfit for players, while previous collaborations with Verizon have offered up to 65 PokeBalls (through Poke balls promo codes), 2 Incense and a free premium battle raid pass for the players. 

Pokemon Go promo codes 2021 

  • KUAXZBJUTP3B7 – Get a Galaxy A Series Outfit (released in September 2021)

Expired Pokémon Go promo codes

  • LRQEV2VZ59UDA – Get two Verizon Jackets, and a Verizon Mask
  • GXSD5CJ556NHG – Get North Face x Gucci Avatar Items
  • DJTLEKBK2G5EK – Receive 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, a Star Piece
  • TRFJVYZVVV8R4 – Receive 30 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revive, and a Lucky Egg

How to redeem Pokemon Go codes?

  • Open Pokemon Go on the mobile 
  • Tap on the 'Pokeball' icon at the bottom of the display 
  • Go to the 'Shop' menu and scroll to the bottom
  • Towards the bottom, find a section called 'Promos' 
  • Enter the code in the section and then tap 'Redeem'
  • The rewards will show in the account once the promo is successfully redeemed
  • If the redeem menu is missing in a device, a player might have to log in to the official website of Pokemon Go.

 

