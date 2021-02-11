Pokemon Go Psychic Best Moveset That You Must Check Out Right Away

Pokemon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokemon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Continue reading to know about the Psychic best moveset in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Psychic Weakness

Psychic is a Psychic-type Main move in Pokemon Go that deals 90 damage and costs 50 energy. It is strong against Fighting and Poison Pokemon and weak against Steel and Psychic Pokemon.

Move-duration: 2800 ms

Damage window: 1300 - 2600 ms

Energy: -50

Psychic Best Moveset

Futuresight

Psychic

Psyshock

Psybeam

Confusion

Extrasensory

Zen Headbutt

Psycho Cut

Some Pokemons with the Move Psychic

Butterfree - 32.1

Raichu - Alola Form - 38.6

Clefable - 32.1

Venomoth - 32.1

Golduck - 32.1

Alakazam - 38.6

Rapidash Galarian - 38.6

Slowpoke - 38.6

Slowpoke - 2020 - 38.6

Slowbro - 38.6

Slowbro - 2021 - 38.6

Gengar - Costume 2020 - 32.1

Gengar - 32.1

Drowzee - 38.6

Hypno - 38.6

Exeggcute - 38.6

Exeggutor - 38.6

Chansey - 32.1

Starmie - 38.6

Mr. Mime - Mime Galarian - 38.6

Mr.Mime - 38.6

Mewtwo - 38.6

Mew - 38.6

Noctowl - 32.1

Cleffa - 32.1

Igglybuff - 32.1

Espeon - 38.6

Slowking - 38.6

Girafarig - 38.6

Blissey - 32.1

Celebi - 38.6

Kirlia - 38.6

Gardevoir - 38.6

Medicham - 38.6

Grumpig - 38.6

Lunatone - 38.6

Solrock - 38.6

Claydol - 38.6

Gorebyss - 32.1

Metang - 38.6

Metagross - 38.6

Latias - 38.6

Latios - 38.6

Jirachi - 38.6

Honchkrow - 32.1

Bronzong - 38.6

Pokemon Go Update

Date + Time Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features All Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be appearing in the wild, will be appearing in raids, will be appearing in encounters after research tasks, will be attracted to Incense, or will be obtainable via Evolution during this time. Try to collect the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto to earn rewards and bragging rights! You’ll be able to track your progress in the Today View. Are you up for the challenge? Select which experience you want: Red Version or Green Version. See below for more details on the differences between these experiences! All 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time! In addition, you’ll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokémon in the wild depending on the event version you selected. Check out the version overview below for more information. Enjoy an event-exclusive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story, which you can complete to earn an encounter with a special Pokémon! Once you complete the first Special Research line, you’ll be able to access a second event-exclusive Special Research story, meant to be completed over a long period of time, in which you’ll embark on a long and challenging journey to discover Shiny Mew. You’ll earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. If you purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket by a certain date, you’ll also receive tickets for the January and February Community Day Special Research stories for free! See details below.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto nonticketed-experience features The following features will be available to all Trainers during the event, regardless of whether they purchase a ticket! Some Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto will be appearing in the wild and in raids. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be returning to Legendary raids! See below for these Pokémon’s featured exclusive attacks. All Trainers will be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Trade range will be increased to 40 km.



