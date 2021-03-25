Pokemon Go Raid Pass: How To Get Different Raid Passes In The Game?

A Raid Pass is an object obtained by spinning the Photo Disc at a Gym. Trainers use the passes to engage in Raid Battles. Raid Passes are only available to trainers who have reached level 5, as trainers do not have access to gyms until they reach level 5. There are four types of these passes that are available to the players. These are free Raid Pass, the Premium Battle Pass, the Remote Raid Pass and the EX Raid Pass. Continue reading the article to know how to get them in the game.

How to Get Raid Pass in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Raid Passes

Raid Pass Trainers can get one free Raid Pass every day by visiting a Gym, but they can only have one active at any given time. It can't just be taken out of the Item Bag.

Premium Battle Pass The Premium Battle Pass can be purchased by the players from the in-game Shop.

Remote Raid Pass A Remote Raid Pass that can join any Raid Battle visible on the Nearby screen or tappable on the map.

EX Raid Pass Trainers can earn EX Raid Passes by participating in EX Raid Gyms and winning qualifying raid fights. EX Raid Passes will be sent to selected Trainers via their Journal. When the user selects the item in the journal, an invitation will appear, detailing when and where the EX Raid Battle will take place.



Pokemon Go Update

Date, Time, and Region Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India

Features Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did Examples are: Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon.

Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards. Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos. Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass Encounter with Alolan Muk

Check the in-game shop for two event boxes. A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries A free box containing three Incense



