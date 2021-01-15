Pokemon Go Rayquaza Best Moveset: Check Out The Best Possible Moves Of Rayquaza

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Continue reading to find out about the best moves of Rayquaza.

Pokemon Go Rayquaza Best Moveset

Rayquaza is a Dragon/Flying-type Pokémon, due to which it is weak against Ice moves, and also against Fairy, Dragon and Rock moves. Some of the toughest Pokemon that can be used for defeating Rayquaza are mentioned-below:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard),

Kyurem (Black),

Mamoswine,

Weavile.

The best moves for Rayquaza are Dragon Tail and Outrage when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Rayquazza Base stats

Attack - 284

Defence - 170

Stamina - 213

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,643 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 2,191 Level 30 Max wild - 3,287 Level 40 - 3,835

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,739 Level 35 (wild) - 3,561

Max HP Level 40 - 180

Size Height - 7.01 m Weight - 206.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 2% Base flee rate - 1% Buddy walk distance - 20 km



Recent Pokemon Go Update List

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.2 The patch notes released for update 1.161.2 are, once again, the same as 1.161.0 and 1.161.1. We assume this update fixes general bugs.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.1 The patch notes released for update 1.161.1 are the same as 1.161.0, so we assume this update is to fix bugs with the Go Beyond event.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.0 You can now go beyond level 40 Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are now appearing in the wild Earn double Catch XP through the end of December. If you get to level 40 before 2021, the Legacy 40 medal will be yours Improvements to the Egg inventory, AR Mapping tasks, and Pokémon HOME connectivity.



