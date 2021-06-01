Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Regice: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of This Legendary Ice Pokemon?

Pokemon Go Regice is a legendary Ice-type Pokemon that has stats of 179 attack, a defence of 309, a stamina of 190 and a max CP of 3530.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
pokemon go regice

IMAGE: Nintendo


Regice is one of the legendary Ice Pokémon from the Legendary titan trio. It is known to be weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves along with having a Max CP of 3,122. The Pokedex tells that Regice's physique was crafted during a glacial period. Even fire can't defrost the deeply frozen body. This Pokémon has the ability to control air that is -328 degrees Fahrenheit. Continue reading the article to know about regice weakness, evolution and best movesets.

Pokemon Go Regice Best Moveset

Regice is a legendary Ice-type Pokemon that has stats of 179 attack, a defence of 309, a stamina of 190 and a max CP of 3530 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. It is weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel type moves and its attacks get boosted by Snow weather. Regice evolution is not possible as it is a legendary Pokemon. Regice's best moves are Lock-On and Blizzard (12.45 DPS).

  • Lock-On + Blizzard - DPS => 12.45
  • Frost Breath + Blizzard - DPS => 11.93
  • Frost Breath + Earthquake - DPS => 10.71
  • Frost Breath + Focus Blast - DPS => 10.50
  • Rock Smash + Blizzard - DPS => 10.37
  • Lock-On + Focus Blast - DPS => 10.16
  • Lock-On + Earthquake - DPS => 10.02
  • Rock Smash + Focus Blast - DPS => 9.22
  • Rock Smash + Earthquake - DPS => 9.13

Regice Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 179
  • It has a base defence of 309
  • It has base stamina of 190
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary
  • It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1,338
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,784
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,676
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 3,122
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,230
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,899
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 162
  • It reaches a height of 1.8m
  • It reaches a weight of 175kg
  • The base capture rate is 2%
  • The base flee rate is 1%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 100

IMAGE: Nintendo

READ | Pokemon Go Dwebble: Dwebble's best moveset, weakness, evolution and more
READ | How to get Dwebble in Pokemon Go? Here's a guide for Catching Pokemon
READ | Pokemon Go Sylveon: Here's Sylveon's best moveset, weakness, and more
READ | How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go? Eevee evolution and Sylveon Stats explained
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND