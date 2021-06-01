Pokemon Go Regice: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of This Legendary Ice Pokemon?

Regice is one of the legendary Ice Pokémon from the Legendary titan trio. It is known to be weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves along with having a Max CP of 3,122. The Pokedex tells that Regice's physique was crafted during a glacial period. Even fire can't defrost the deeply frozen body. This Pokémon has the ability to control air that is -328 degrees Fahrenheit. Continue reading the article to know about regice weakness, evolution and best movesets.
Pokemon Go Regice Best Moveset
Regice is a legendary Ice-type Pokemon that has stats of 179 attack, a defence of 309, a stamina of 190 and a max CP of 3530 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. It is weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel type moves and its attacks get boosted by Snow weather. Regice evolution is not possible as it is a legendary Pokemon. Regice's best moves are Lock-On and Blizzard (12.45 DPS).
- Lock-On + Blizzard - DPS => 12.45
- Frost Breath + Blizzard - DPS => 11.93
- Frost Breath + Earthquake - DPS => 10.71
- Frost Breath + Focus Blast - DPS => 10.50
- Rock Smash + Blizzard - DPS => 10.37
- Lock-On + Focus Blast - DPS => 10.16
- Lock-On + Earthquake - DPS => 10.02
- Rock Smash + Focus Blast - DPS => 9.22
- Rock Smash + Earthquake - DPS => 9.13
Regice Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 179
- It has a base defence of 309
- It has base stamina of 190
- The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary
- It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,338
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,784
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,676
- Max CP at Level 40 is 3,122
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,230
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,899
- Max HP at Level 40 is 162
- It reaches a height of 1.8m
- It reaches a weight of 175kg
- The base capture rate is 2%
- The base flee rate is 1%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 100
IMAGE: Nintendo