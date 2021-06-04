Pokemon Go Regigigas Guide: Best Moveset, Weakness, Resistance Of The Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go’s Pokeverse has constantly been expanding everyday with makers adding a number of different Pokemons. But some of the players have some specific doubts related to these Pokemons and are asking questions related to Pokemon Go Regigigas best moveset. To help these players solve their doubts, here is all the information related to Pokemon Go Regigigas. Read more

Pokemon Go Regigigas Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Regigigas is a popular Legendary type Pokemon and the players certainly love seeing it in the game. Since it is a Legendary type Pokemon, the players can catch the Pokemon in the game by roaming around popular Pokestops. It is usually found in the Sinnoh region and is extremely vulnerable to fighting-type moves and Pokemons. Apart from this, here is also a video about Pokemon Go Regigigas that has been taken from Youtube.

Pokemon Go Regigigas Base Stats

Max CP: 4913

Attack: 287

Defense: 210

Stamina: 221

Generation: Generation 4

Category: Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 4%

Buddy Distance: 20 km

Pokédex Height: 3.7 m

Pokédex Weight: 420.0 kg

Can be put in a gym: No

Can be transfered: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 100

Pokemon Go Regigigas Weakness

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

Pokemon Go Regigigas Resistance

39.1% Damage - Ghost type

Pokemon Go Regigigas Moveset

Hidden Power + Giga Impact

Zen Headbutt + Giga Impact

Hidden Power + Thunder

Hidden Power + Focus Blast

Zen Headbutt + Focus Blast

Zen Headbutt + Thunder

More about Pokemon Go

The new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery is set to be the upcoming Season that is going to start from June 1, 2021 and will last till September 1, 2021. This will be picking up the game exactly from Season of Legends left off with the release of Yveltal and Xerneas. Like these new Pokemons, the marks have also added a number of new features like new Spawn areas and new Raid bosses in the game. Apart from this, they have also mismatched the different Pokemons that are going to be available in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres of the game. To help the readers, here is all the information about the new Pokemon Go Season of Discovery.

Northern Hemisphere

Diglett (Alola)

Staryu

Barboach

Petilil

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Sableye

Scyther

Combee

Deerling (Summer)

Southern Hemisphere

Sandshrew (Alola)

Vulpix (Alola)

Shellder

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Lickitung

Chimecho

Cubchoo

Deerling (Winter)

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER