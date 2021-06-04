Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Regigigas Guide: Best Moveset, Weakness, Resistance Of The Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have been asking about the popular Regigigas Pokemon. So we have listed all the information about the same right here. Read more

Pokemon Go’s Pokeverse has constantly been expanding everyday with makers adding a number of different Pokemons. But some of the players have some specific doubts related to these Pokemons and are asking questions related to Pokemon Go Regigigas best moveset. To help these players solve their doubts, here is all the information related to Pokemon Go Regigigas. Read more 

Pokemon Go Regigigas Best Moveset

 Pokemon Go Regigigas is a popular Legendary type Pokemon and the players certainly love seeing it in the game. Since it is a Legendary type Pokemon, the players can catch the Pokemon in the game by roaming around popular Pokestops. It is usually found in the Sinnoh region and is extremely vulnerable to fighting-type moves and Pokemons. Apart from this, here is also a video about Pokemon Go Regigigas that has been taken from Youtube. Read more to know about  Pokemon Go Regigigas Best Moveset.

 Pokemon Go Regigigas Base Stats

  • Max CP: 4913
  • Attack: 287
  • Defense: 210
  • Stamina: 221
  • Generation: Generation 4
  • Category: Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 4%
  • Buddy Distance: 20 km
  • Pokédex Height: 3.7 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 420.0 kg
  • Can be put in a gym: No
  • Can be transfered: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 100000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 100

 Pokemon Go Regigigas Weakness

  • 160.0% Damage - Fighting type

 Pokemon Go Regigigas Resistance

  • 39.1% Damage - Ghost type

 Pokemon Go Regigigas Moveset

  • Hidden Power + Giga Impact
  • Zen Headbutt + Giga Impact
  • Hidden Power + Thunder
  • Hidden Power + Focus Blast
  • Zen Headbutt + Focus Blast
  • Zen Headbutt + Thunder

